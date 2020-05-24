Tiger, Peyton vs. Phil, Tom Prize Money and Distribution for $10M Charity Match

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Medalist Golf Club in Florida is set to become one of the most competitive places on Earth on Sunday, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning teaming up for Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf exhibition.

The head-to-head battle features the golf stars and NFL legends linking up to raise money for charity, with $10 million set to be doled out to local and national groups aiding in COVID-19 relief efforts across the country.

The foursome will be split in to teams of two: Woods and Manning vs. Mickelson and Brady. The front nine will be played under a "best ball" format, with the back nine switching things up to an alternate-shot format.

Along the way, the duos will place wagers and compete in on-course challenges to help raise an additional funds for charity.

The athletes also offered up some exclusive opportunities for fans via the All In Challenge.

Woods is auctioning off two packages, including private putting lessons and a VIP experience at the 2020 Hero World Challenge, while Mickelson has offered up an 18-hole round with himself along with a VIP experience at the 2021 American Express Pro-Am.

Bidding on items from both golfers began at $50,000, with all proceeds providing food to kids, the elderly and frontline workers. Additionally, Capital One's The Match has teamed up with United Way, ClubsHELP Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of America, Golf Emergency Relief Fund, PGA Tour Charities Tournament Relief Fund and various local community charities.

Mickelson won the inaugural edition of Capital One's The Match in November 2018, when it was just him and Woods playing. That event took place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas and saw Lefty walk away both with the $9 million purse and an additional $600,000 in side bets off Woods.

With Brady and Manning in the fold, Sunday will feature a whole new level of gameplay.