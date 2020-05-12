Colin Cowherd: USC vs. Alabama Football Game 'Isn't Happening' Amid Pandemic

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd doesn't expect the Alabama Crimson Tide to play the USC Trojans as scheduled on Sept. 5 because of the ramifications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Alabama and USC's matchup is scheduled to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but the Trojans' inability to properly train could prevent the game from happening.

There is uncertainty surrounding when stay-at-home orders will be eased with Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer stating the orders will last another three months and county supervisor Kathryn Barger somewhat contradicting that:

USC head coach Clay Helton and Stanford head coach David Shaw disclosed what the Pac-12 is considering for the upcoming season earlier Tuesday:

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), "Helton repeatedly emphasized that the Pac-12 doesn't expect to finalize a plan for at least six weeks while gathering information and observing the progress of the pandemic."

As for Alabama, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey chimed in on the situation during an interview on ESPN's The Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday:

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to kick off Aug. 29.