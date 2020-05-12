Zach LaVine: Bulls Need 'No Bulls--t' Mindset, Coby White a 'Human Flamethrower'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Zach LaVine will no doubt have plenty of opportunities to speak with the new Chicago Bulls front office duo of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley as they retool the franchise. The guard just got ahead of those talks with off-the-cuff remarks during an Instagram Live session.

According to Daniel Greenberg, LaVine was most vocal about the roster adopting a "no bulls--t" mindset moving forward.

One person LaVine wants to make sure the Bulls keep around in the new era: point guard Coby White.

LaVine called the North Carolina product a "flamethrower" who can be a "problem" for the league when him and LaVine get in rhythm.

In his rookie year, White has started just one of the 65 games he's appeared in while averaging 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 39.4 percent field-goal shooting and 25.8 minutes per contest. He's an intriguing prospect who hasn't been able to show as much as he'd probably like to in year one.

While LaVine's comments may be signaling a bit to the new front office, there are much larger items on the to-do list for Karnisovas and Eversley at the moment.

Namely, they've got to decide whether or not to hang on to head coach Jim Boylen. With a 39-84 record through nearly two years running the team, Boylen has little to hang his hat on. His go-to line has been that he followed the orders of the former Gar Forman-John Paxson regime in managing the roster, though that may not be enough to save him.

Privately, some players have told Karnisovas and Eversley they don't want him back.

If that's the case, and Boylen is canned, it may eliminate some of the "bulls--t" LaVine called out. If not, he'll have to find a way to continue what's already a fractured relationship with his head coach.

Big changes are coming for the Bulls regardless. LaVine just wants to make sure his voice is heard early in that process.