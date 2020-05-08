Bulls Rumors: 'Several Key Players' Ripped HC Jim Boylen in Front Office Talks

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

As the Chicago Bulls continue to weigh whether or not to move on from head coach Jim Boylen, a number of players reportedly are pushing him towards the door.

The new front office led by vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley has met with multiple "key" players who "ripped" the coach, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cowley noted both the players and Boylen have been advised not to publicly comment on the situation.

It shouldn't be too surprising to hear some players want Boylen out. Already this season there have been multiple instances of frustration and disconnect between the coach and his roster.

In November, guard Zach LaVine bemoaned the lack of trust he was receiving from Boylen to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill and explained he didn't know if the relationship could be repaired.

"I'm trying my best [to trust him], I'll say that," LaVine said. "I'm playing my minutes and trying to do the best I can do. It's tough, especially when you're in a rut. If he doesn't trust me, it's hard to trust someone who doesn't trust you."

Tension continued to build during the season as LaVine was seen distressed over Boylen's penchant for calling timeouts late in blowout losses as well as benching the guard at various points when he was heating up.

It's been like this since Boylen took over as interim coach for Fred Hoiberg. In his first week running the team, a few Bulls reached out to their union for help over what Goodwill says players called "extreme tactics":

"Boylen held three two-and-a-half-hour practices in his first week that included extra wind sprints and players doing military-style pushups. Calling for another lengthy practice after the back-to-back led to a near-mutiny and caused the players to reach out to the union, sources said."

The coach said he was working on the types of fundamentals the front office asked him to develop at the time he took over. Now that regime is gone and Boylen's 39-84 has even fewer defenders.

If Karnisovas and Eversley decided to keep retain him, it'll count as one of Boylen's biggest victories yet.