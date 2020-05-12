Texans' Randall Cobb Donates $10K to Alex Bregman's Houston Food Bank Fundraiser

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 12, 2020

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has raised over $1.7 million for COVID-19 relief through FEEDHOU, and a new athlete in town just donated five figures to his cause.

Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, added $10,000 to the total, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Proceeds will go to the Houston Food Bank.

Per Wilson, Bregman is already more than halfway toward his $3 million goal. The fundraiser began last month.

Cobb, who played last season for the Dallas Cowboys, made the $10,000 commitment during Bregman's 24-hour video-game live stream with other current and former Houston pro athletes, such as the Astros' George Springer. The live stream was dedicated to raising funds for FEEDHOU.

The 29-year-old Cobb became a Texan after signing a three-year deal in the offseason.

Video Play Button

Related

    Pro Football Focus' top area of improvement for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2020

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Pro Football Focus' top area of improvement for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2020

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Randall Cobb Donates $10K to Alex Bregman's Food Bank Fundraiser

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Randall Cobb Donates $10K to Alex Bregman's Food Bank Fundraiser

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL to Monitor Return of European Soccer Leagues amid Pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL to Monitor Return of European Soccer Leagues amid Pandemic

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Titans Were Originally Nicknamed 'Pioneers' Before Leak

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans Were Originally Nicknamed 'Pioneers' Before Leak

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report