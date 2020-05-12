Texans' Randall Cobb Donates $10K to Alex Bregman's Houston Food Bank Fundraiser

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has raised over $1.7 million for COVID-19 relief through FEEDHOU, and a new athlete in town just donated five figures to his cause.

Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, added $10,000 to the total, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Proceeds will go to the Houston Food Bank.

Per Wilson, Bregman is already more than halfway toward his $3 million goal. The fundraiser began last month.

Cobb, who played last season for the Dallas Cowboys, made the $10,000 commitment during Bregman's 24-hour video-game live stream with other current and former Houston pro athletes, such as the Astros' George Springer. The live stream was dedicated to raising funds for FEEDHOU.

The 29-year-old Cobb became a Texan after signing a three-year deal in the offseason.