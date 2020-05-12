David Spade Says Michael Jordan Autograph Session Slowed Down SNL Rehearsal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Though Saturday Night Live has seen many big names since its premiere in 1975, Michael Jordan gained more attention than anyone. 

Former cast member David Spade discussed the time Jordan hosted the show in 1991 Tuesday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"He was signing so many autographs that there was a line out of his dressing room slowing down rehearsal ... and the show had to stop it," Spade said of Jordan. "The first time they had to do that."

Jordan took part in a variety of sketches to showcase his comedic ability:

Spade also discussed spending time with Charles Barkley in Arizona.

