Women's Soccer Ref Katja Koroleva Working as Physician Assistant amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 12, 2020

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 29: Referee Katja Koroleva of the United States issues a yellow card to Daiane (not pictured) of Brazil against Japan during the second half of a Tournament of Nations game played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on July 29, 2018 in East Hartford, Connecticut. Brazil defeated Japan 2-1. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Katja Koroleva might have thought serving as an official for five games in the 2019 Women's World Cup was the most important job she'd ever find herself in, but she would be wrong. 

The 33-year-old, who also works as a physician assistant, has been working 12-hour shifts for the last three months in the emergency room at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, California, during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter.

"Neither field is really black or white," Koroleva told Baxter. "There are pathways we take based on gut instinct that are largely dependent on previous knowledge and understanding the situation."

She added: "It was a very hectic time. We opened a separate COVID area to separate patients with concerning symptoms. And there was a constant changing of requirements and guidelines by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]."

Baxter nodded that Koroleva was treated as many as 10 patients per day.

Koroleva was also recognized for her efforts by CONCACAF in late April:

Video Play Button

The Russia native earned her master's degree in medical science from Salus University in 2011 and debuted as a professional referee in 2013. 

Related

    Ranking Top Under-25 Teams 👀

    No Messi, Ronaldo or Salah...B/R ranks Europe’s elite clubs using players aged 25 or under

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ranking Top Under-25 Teams 👀

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Primeira Liga Back on June 4

    Portuguese top division resumes with Matchweek 25 after COVID-19 hiatus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Primeira Liga Back on June 4

    Liga Portugal
    via Liga Portugal

    Prem Matches Set to Be Played at Usual Stadiums

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Matches Set to Be Played at Usual Stadiums

    Mike Keegan
    via Mail Online

    Report: Madrid, Barca and Man City Battle for Coman

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Madrid, Barca and Man City Battle for Coman

    Luke Augustus
    via Mail Online