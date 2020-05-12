Women's Soccer Ref Katja Koroleva Working as Physician Assistant amid COVID-19

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Katja Koroleva might have thought serving as an official for five games in the 2019 Women's World Cup was the most important job she'd ever find herself in, but she would be wrong.

The 33-year-old, who also works as a physician assistant, has been working 12-hour shifts for the last three months in the emergency room at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, California, during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter.

"Neither field is really black or white," Koroleva told Baxter. "There are pathways we take based on gut instinct that are largely dependent on previous knowledge and understanding the situation."

She added: "It was a very hectic time. We opened a separate COVID area to separate patients with concerning symptoms. And there was a constant changing of requirements and guidelines by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]."

Baxter nodded that Koroleva was treated as many as 10 patients per day.

Koroleva was also recognized for her efforts by CONCACAF in late April:

The Russia native earned her master's degree in medical science from Salus University in 2011 and debuted as a professional referee in 2013.