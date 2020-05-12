Eagles' Fletcher Cox Told Darius Slay 'If You Want to Win, Come to Philly'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles gestures to the crowd against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Darius Slay has never won an NFL playoff game since the Detroit Lions took him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. 

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a simple solution.

"I told him, 'If you want to win, come to Philly,'" Cox told reporters on Tuesday. "I know what he can bring to our team. The character, the swagger, the hard work, the leadership."

Slay previously credited Cox, who was his teammate at Mississippi State in 2011, with selling him on Philly during an appearance on the Eagles Insider podcast in early April (h/t Dave Spadaro of the team's official website): "I'm very, very excited. Fletcher, man, he convinced me big time. He was like, 'This is the place to be. You're going to love it here.'"

Cox has enjoyed three straight playoff runs, including Philly's Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots to cap the 2017 season.

Detroit has made the postseason twice since 2013—in 2014 and '16—but lost in the wild-card round both times.

On March 19, the Lions traded Slay to Philadelphia in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft. The Eagles signed the 29-year-old to a three-year, $50 million extension upon his arrival.

Video Play Button

Slay did not hide his desire to leave the Lions:

And the three-time Pro Bowler had an inkling that he was going to land with the Eagles.

"I knew Philly wanted me last year, tried to come get me last year, and I was hoping to come here," Slay told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark on March 19. "I was pretty excited when I heard the news. Looking forward to coming down there and trying to perform the best I can and helping the team win."

He added: "I had a feeling they had their eyes on me for a minute. It was only a matter of time till it happened."

Slay enjoyed an All-Pro campaign in 2017, leading the NFL in interceptions (eight) and passes defended (26). Last season, he recorded two picks, 13 passes defended and 46 tackles (36 solo).

The Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby to Washington but added former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in free agency. Jalen Mills signed a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia but will be moved from cornerback to safety.

Philadelphia ranked 19th in passing defense last season.

Related

    Jason Peters Drawing Interest

    Eagles, Browns, Jets and Broncos have all been in contact with free agent LT (NFL Network)

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Jason Peters Drawing Interest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Titans Were Originally Nicknamed 'Pioneers' Before Leak

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans Were Originally Nicknamed 'Pioneers' Before Leak

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting NFL's Surprise Impact Rookies

    Keep an eye out for the Eagles' new DB

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Predicting NFL's Surprise Impact Rookies

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Manziel Avoids Injury After Slipping in Cliff Diving Attempt on Video

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Manziel Avoids Injury After Slipping in Cliff Diving Attempt on Video

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report