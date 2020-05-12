Anthony Smith, Glover Teixeira Make Weight Ahead of UFC Fight Night Bout

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Glover Teixeira of Brazil battles Nikita Krylov (not pictured) in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on September 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Anthony Smith (205 pounds) and Glover Teixeira (205.5 pounds) made weight Tuesday for their light heavyweight main event of Wednesday's UFC Fight Night event in Florida.

The UFC weight limit for a non-title light heavyweight fight is 206 pounds. Title bouts have a 205-pound weight limit.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

