Kobe Bryant's Co-Founded 'Mamba Sports Academy' Rebranded as 'Sports Academy'

Stefanie Dazio/Associated Press

The Mamba Sports Academy announced Tuesday it will revert to its original name, Sports Academy, after its partnership with the family of Kobe Bryant ended after 14 months of "extraordinary" success.

"Like tens of millions of fans around the globe, Sports Academy's world drastically changed on Jan. 26, 2020," a statement from the company read, referring to the day Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California. "Today, with respect for an unparalleled legacy, the Academy will retire the 'Mamba' in the Mamba Sports Academy name—to raise it to the rafters, where it belongs. In doing so, Sports Academy will carry on the vision it curated during that special partnership."

Bryant partnered with Sports Academy CEO Chad Faulkner in 2018 to help create a "full-circle facility" dedicated to maximizing human performance.

The company, which was founded by Faulkner in 2016, was rebranded based on the "Mamba Mentality," a term Bryant used throughout his career to help explain how he became one of the best players in NBA history.

"Mamba Mentality isn't about seeking a result. It's about the journey and the approach. It's a way of life," the five-time NBA champion said.

He served as coach of the academy's girls basketball team that featured his daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in January's crash.

Although the partnership has ended, the company said its "mission remains unchanged."