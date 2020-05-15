Re-Drafting the 2018 NBA Draft ClassMay 15, 2020
Re-Drafting the 2018 NBA Draft Class
Our re-draft series no longer requires access to the NBA's wayback machine.
We're on to the 2018 talent grab, meaning players have only had (at most) one full season and three-quarters of another to establish themselves. But since two are already All-Stars and one of them is an MVP candidate, that's enough to separate the great from the good and the good from the not-so-great.
To uncover the correct selection order with hindsight, we're weighing both proven production and future potential. Each player has shown a blueprint of what he can become, even if some of the images are blurrier than others.
Per usual, we're leaving team needs out of the discussion. The best-player-available mentality is almost always the best guiding principle on draft night, so we'll follow it through this 30-pick exercise.
1. Phoenix Suns: Luka Doncic
In less than two seasons, Luka Doncic has ditched all of his draft classmates and put himself in competition with the NBA's elite.
Truth be told, the change might have taken place already last year when he joined Oscar Robertson as the only rookies to average 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. As an encore, Doncic has grown from being a historic freshman to simply historic.
He's on course to become just the fifth player (and youngest of the group) to ever average 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in real plus-minus. In player efficiency rating, Doncic is fourth behind Antetokounmpo, Harden and Anthony Davis, and his 27.7 PER is fourth-best ever for a player age 21 or younger.
"We haven't seen a guy exactly like him ever in the NBA," Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters in September.
As strong as this draft class is, Doncic has a tier to himself.
He paces the group in win shares, box plus/minus and value over replacement player. He ranks second in total points, rebounds and assists. He's the only member of this draft who's already leading a postseason charge. There is zero chance he slips past No. 1 in a re-draft.
Actual pick: Deandre Ayton
Doncic's actual draft slot: No. 3, Atlanta Hawks (traded to Dallas Mavericks)
2. Sacramento Kings: Trae Young
Even though Trae Young is the only other All-Star from this draft, not everyone would slot him second in a re-draft. His defense is every bit as bad as you've heard (dead last in defensive real plus-minus), and there isn't much evidence that his all-offense approach can contribute to winning.
That's fine. He's a transcendent shooter and distributor—as a 21-year-old. That's far too tempting to pass up, even if the rest of the roster will have to account for his deficiencies.
Four players have higher offensive real plus-minus ratings, and they're all MVP winners: Harden, Antetokounmpo, James and Stephen Curry. Young is on pace to become only the fifth player to average 29 points and nine assists, and he's doing that while also splashing 3.4 triples at a 36.1 percent clip.
He's within sniping range as soon as he enters an arena, which provides an invaluable amount of spacing. To that end, the Atlanta Hawks offense produces an extra 15.5 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor. But that also ties in with his table-setting since his vision, selflessness and playmaking allow him to capitalize on all the open space.
"He has court vision like Jason Kidd, like Pete Maravich," then-teammate Jabari Parker told The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti in November. "[He's] got eyes everywhere."
Other players have arguments for this spot, but the fact that Young has displayed two superstar skills is too much for anyone else to overcome.
Actual pick: Marvin Bagley III
Young's actual draft slot: No. 5, Dallas Mavericks (traded to Atlanta Hawks)
3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr.
There are a few more productive players on the board, but none is more tailor-made for the modern game than Jaren Jackson Jr. He's equal parts floor-spacer and rim-protector, plus he has the lateral quickness to handle defensive switches onto almost anyone.
He's en route to becoming just the eighth player to tally 130 threes on 39-plus percent shooting and 80 blocks in the same season. The youngest player to previously hit those marks was a 23-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns; Jackson won't turn 21 until September.
He needs to improve at defending without fouling and making his presence felt on the glass, but his upside and fit are good enough to bump him up a spot from his original placement.
Actual pick: Luka Doncic (traded to Dallas Mavericks)
Jackson's actual draft slot: No. 4, Memphis Grizzlies
4. Memphis Grizzlies: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Despite changing teams and positions, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as one of the top prospects from the class. That versatility and adaptability net him the fourth overall spot of a re-draft.
The 6'5" combo guard can initiate offense, spot up off the ball or function as a go-to scorer. Defensively, he can handle at least three positions without putting his team in a bind.
After helping the Los Angeles Clippers to a surprising playoff berth in 2018, he's doing the same for the Oklahoma City Thunder this time around. His prominent placement in last summer's Paul George blockbuster speaks volumes about Gilgeous-Alexander's valuation around the association.
Actual pick: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Gilgeous-Alexander's actual draft slot: No. 11, Charlotte Hornets (traded to Los Angeles Clippers)
5. Dallas Mavericks: Deandre Ayton
If NBA basketball still ran through the post, Deandre Ayton might retain his standing as the No. 1 overall pick. Since it doesn't, there are enough questions about his offensive range and defensive impact to knock him back to No. 5.
That said, Ayton is quickly climbing the ladder of interior bigs. He's just the third player in the last 25 years to average 19 points and 12 rebounds in his first or second season.
If he expands his range (his career 75.3 free-throw percentage is encouraging) and keeps improving as a paint protector, he could work his way back toward No. 1 over time.
Actual pick: Trae Young (traded to Atlanta Hawks)
Ayton's actual draft slot: No. 1, Phoenix Suns
6. Orlando Magic: Michael Porter Jr.
Michael Porter Jr. is the toughest player to place in a re-draft. He won't have the sixth-best career of this class. He has the effortless, three-level scoring to slot in anywhere behind Doncic, but his injury issues and dismal defense could be his undoing.
For now, though, we're mostly bullish about Porter's potential. He makes the game look so easy. He's not even 50 games into his career—he went nearly two full years without playing because of back injuries—and he already owns per-36-minutes averages of 19.2 points and 10.7 rebounds. The 6'10" scoring forward is also shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from distance.
Actual pick: Mohamed Bamba
Porter's actual draft slot: No. 14, Denver Nuggets
7. Chicago Bulls: Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson has unfair bounce for a 7-footer, and it has helped him become one of basketball's premier pogo sticks. He has more blocks (280) than missed field goals (177) in his career, and his current 74.2 field-goal percentage is the highest ever recorded by anyone who logged 1,000-plus minutes.
He still needs more seasoning, and he can draw the wrong kind of whistles at an alarming rate. He has fouled out of seven games this season, and he played fewer than 23 minutes in five of them. But his upside is enormous, and he has all the tools to capture a Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Actual pick: Wendell Carter Jr.
Robinson's actual draft slot: No. 36, New York Knicks
8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Marvin Bagley III
This is probably earlier than the stat sheet says Marvin Bagley III should go, but it's too early to bail on a toolsy 21-year-old who has typically produced when called upon. His per-36-minutes averages see him as a nightly supplier of 21 points and 10.8 rebounds.
He can't seem to stay healthy, though, missing 20 games as a rookie and 51 so far as a sophomore. He didn't look the same when he saw the floor this season, but it's hard to read too deeply into such a small sample size.
Actual pick: Collin Sexton
Bagley's actual draft slot: No. 2, Sacramento Kings
9. New York Knicks: Collin Sexton
The analytical crowd might roll their eyes at this selection, as many advanced metrics aren't bullish on Collin Sexton. Win shares, for instance, slot him 27th in this draft class.
But we'll forgive Sexton's lack of team success (for now, at least) since he's been given the impossible task of leading the Cleveland Cavaliers' post-LeBron James rebuild. Considering the context, it's hard not to be excited about a 21-year-old who's impressing with both volume (career 18.5 points per game) and efficiency (45.0/39.2/84.3 slash line).
Actual pick: Kevin Knox II
Sexton's actual draft slot: No. 8, Cleveland Cavaliers
10. Philadelphia 76ers: Mikal Bridges
No, this isn't about correcting what should have been the best feel-good story of the draft. It's an acknowledgment that Mikal Bridges' three-and-D skills were properly valued the first time around.
The 23-year-old may not flash star potential, but he's solid in most spots. He hiked up all his shooting rates this season (51.6/35.2/84.8), and defensive real plus-minus views him as the 15th-best stopper at his position. He contributes to winning.
Actual pick: Mikal Bridges (traded to Phoenix Suns)
Late Lottery
11. Charlotte Hornets: Wendell Carter Jr.
Injuries have limited Carter to 87 appearances, but he's been the high-floor, do-almost-all glue guy he was billed to be. He dabbles with a three-point shot just enough to hint at a heightened ceiling should he ever make it a regular part of his offensive arsenal.
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Devonte' Graham
Not even an afterthought last season, Graham erupted in this one. He's one of only four players with at least 400 assists and 200 three-pointers. He is, however, held back a bit by the fact he's already 25 years old and struggles with inside-the-arc efficiency (career 40.2 percent on two-pointers).
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Duncan Robinson
Robinson can thank his three-point flame-thrower for fueling his rise from undrafted to re-drafted lottery pick. He has this season's third-most triples (243) and the third-highest conversion rate ever for someone with 240-plus threes (44.8), trailing only Stephen Curry and...Stephen Curry.
14. Denver Nuggets: Donte DiVincenzo
A combo guard in the best kind of way, DiVincenzo helps shoulder the load as a playmaker, scorer, transition-sparker, multipositional stopper and disruptive defender. This season, his first as a full-time rotation member, he has the fifth-highest box plus/minus on a Milwaukee Bucks team that leads the league in winning percentage and net rating.
15-20
15. Washington Wizards: Kevin Huerter
Pressed into the Klay Thompson role of the Atlanta Hawks' Warriors East rebuild, Huerter has the same intriguing blend of size (6'7") and shooting (career 2.0 threes per game at a 38.3 percent clip). He hasn't packed as much of a scoring punch, but he has already hit averages in assists (3.8) and rebounds (4.1) that Thompson has never reached.
16. Phoenix Suns: Kendrick Nunn
The second undrafted player to appear and another product of the Miami Heat's famed development program, Nunn has probably donee enough this season to snag an All-Rookie first-team spot. (He spent last year in the G League.) He's only the fourth player from this class to average 15 points, three assists and two three-pointers.
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Landry Shamet
Two players from this draft have more three-pointers than Shamet: Doncic and Young. Shamet's game doesn't veer many different directions, but it doesn't have to when he's hitting 2.2 triples per night at a 41 percent clip.
18. San Antonio Spurs: Miles Bridges
It's probably not the best thing that Bridges' athleticism remains his most interesting asset through one-plus seasons, but there's some give-and-take with his numbers. None really stand out, for better or worse. It would help if he hit more threes (career 32.8 percent) or created more shots (1.4 assists), especially if he's being used as a wing, but he's fine in a supporting role.
19. Atlanta Hawks: De'Anthony Melton
Number-crunchers are big fans of Melton, whom real plus-minus regards as the 62nd-best player this season. His counting categories don't leap off the page, but he's a capable ball-mover, a rugged rebounder (particularly for a 6'2" point guard) and a dogged defender who can torment at least three positions. Give him a jumper (career 31.1 percent from three), and he might have an argument for the top 10.
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Mohamed Bamba
It's never easy to figure out where to slot a sliding prospect, but at some point, Bamba's physical tools matter more than his lack of impact. He hasn't given the Magic nearly what they hoped they would get from the sixth overall pick, though they didn't do him any favors burying him in a crowded frontcourt. Still, the 7-footer with a 7'10" wingspan could yet provide the unicorn combo of spacing and shot-blocking.
21-30
21. Utah Jazz: Jalen Brunson
Brunson didn't bring a ton of upside to the association, but the trade-off was getting the poise and polish of a seasoned pro. He has settled in as a regular reserve for the Mavericks, shooting 46.7 percent from the field (35.2 from three) and nearly tripling his turnovers (1.2) with assists (3.2).
22. Chicago Bulls: Shake Milton
Originally the 54th pick, Milton didn't lock down a regular NBA gig until this past January, but during the month-plus he had one, he broke out in a big way. Over his final 20 outings, he averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 assists in 25.5 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent overall and 51.2 percent from deep.
23. Indiana Pacers: Josh Okogie
Defensive versatility was Okogie's biggest selling point in the draft, and that part of his profile hasn't changed nearly two years later. He's improving as a transition attacker and slasher, but his three-point shot could determine his future (career 27.4 percent).
24. Portland Trail Blazers: Bruce Brown
The 42nd pick in the actual event, Brown jumps nearly 20 spots in the re-draft thanks to suffocating on-ball defense. He may never be much of a shooter (career 30.2 percent from deep), but he does add offensive value with his passing (4.0 assists against 1.7 turnovers this season).
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Aaron Holiday
The younger brother of Jrue and Justin, Aaron has impressed in bursts but struggled to find a consistent role in a crowded Pacers backcourt. But he's been a 39.4 percent three-point shooter (and 86.1 percent free-throw shooter) as a sophomore, and his per-36-minutes marks include 14.4 points and 5.1 assists.
26. Philadelphia 76ers: Anfernee Simons
Despite massive expectations for this season, Simons' sophomore campaign could be titled "Failure to Launch." He still hints at an exciting blend of drives, pull-ups and mid-range runners, but he hasn't wowed with quantity or quality yet.
27. Boston Celtics: Troy Brown Jr.
Brown's jack-of-all-trades game didn't make much noise for last season's Wizards, but this year's group saw a better outline of a glue guy in training. Having a go-to skill might speed up his development, but he can help as someone who does a little of everything.
28. Golden State Warriors: Kevin Knox II
Even in a re-draft, you eventually start throwing darts, so why not see if Knox can make good on his two-way potential? As one NBA executive told Marc Berman of the New York Post recently, "We are far from knowing what Kevin will be."
29. Brooklyn Nets: Robert Williams III
Williams' track record is light on...well, everything, but his athleticism and interior instincts are enough to get him re-drafted two picks lower than his actual draft slot. If he can cut down on his fouling, he has All-Defensive First Team potential (career 4.0 blocks per 36 minutes).
30. Atlanta Hawks: Svi Mykhailiuk
Mykhailiuk jumps 17 spots in the re-draft for a prolific perimeter shot that has supplied 115 triples and a 40.4 percent connection rate this season.
All stats courtesy of NBA.com, ESPN and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.