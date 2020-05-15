Re-Drafting the 2018 NBA Draft Class

12 of 13

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

15. Washington Wizards: Kevin Huerter

Pressed into the Klay Thompson role of the Atlanta Hawks' Warriors East rebuild, Huerter has the same intriguing blend of size (6'7") and shooting (career 2.0 threes per game at a 38.3 percent clip). He hasn't packed as much of a scoring punch, but he has already hit averages in assists (3.8) and rebounds (4.1) that Thompson has never reached.

16. Phoenix Suns: Kendrick Nunn

The second undrafted player to appear and another product of the Miami Heat's famed development program, Nunn has probably donee enough this season to snag an All-Rookie first-team spot. (He spent last year in the G League.) He's only the fourth player from this class to average 15 points, three assists and two three-pointers.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Landry Shamet

Two players from this draft have more three-pointers than Shamet: Doncic and Young. Shamet's game doesn't veer many different directions, but it doesn't have to when he's hitting 2.2 triples per night at a 41 percent clip.

18. San Antonio Spurs: Miles Bridges

It's probably not the best thing that Bridges' athleticism remains his most interesting asset through one-plus seasons, but there's some give-and-take with his numbers. None really stand out, for better or worse. It would help if he hit more threes (career 32.8 percent) or created more shots (1.4 assists), especially if he's being used as a wing, but he's fine in a supporting role.

19. Atlanta Hawks: De'Anthony Melton

Number-crunchers are big fans of Melton, whom real plus-minus regards as the 62nd-best player this season. His counting categories don't leap off the page, but he's a capable ball-mover, a rugged rebounder (particularly for a 6'2" point guard) and a dogged defender who can torment at least three positions. Give him a jumper (career 31.1 percent from three), and he might have an argument for the top 10.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Mohamed Bamba



It's never easy to figure out where to slot a sliding prospect, but at some point, Bamba's physical tools matter more than his lack of impact. He hasn't given the Magic nearly what they hoped they would get from the sixth overall pick, though they didn't do him any favors burying him in a crowded frontcourt. Still, the 7-footer with a 7'10" wingspan could yet provide the unicorn combo of spacing and shot-blocking.