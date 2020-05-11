Report: Browns 'Working Hard' on Myles Garrett Contract Amid Fake Seahawks Trade

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York. The Cleveland Browns will exercise the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, a person familiar with the decisions told the Associated Press on Monday, April 27, 2020. The decision on Garett was no surprise and will be official later in the day, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly revealed its plans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Don't believe everything you read.  

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not being traded to the Seattle Seahawks, despite what some Reddit-fueled rumors would have one believe. In fact, the Browns are reportedly working on a contract extension with the pass-rusher.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported "Cleveland is working hard on an extension" while noting he will not be traded to the NFC West team despite the "entertaining twitter brouhaha between Browns and Seahawks fans."

Even Garrett weighed in on the situation with an appropriate GIF after a Reddit user went on local Seattle radio and said the Seahawks would acquire the edge-rusher via trade:

According to Spotrac, the pass-rusher is not set for free agency until 2022 and is set to make $4.6 million in base salary in 2020 and $15.2 million in base salary in 2021.

The fact Garrett apparently will not be traded is welcome news for Browns fans.

After all, he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft and was a Pro Bowler in just his second season with 13.5 sacks. He appeared well on his way to surpassing that 13.5-sack mark last year when he notched 10 in 10 games, but those chances ended when he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's own helmet.

Video Play Button

The NFL reinstated the Texas A&M product this offseason, meaning the Browns will have their top pass-rusher as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign.

Part of that 2019 season was a loss to the Seahawks, so Garrett and the Browns will not be in Seattle for a number of years.

That means Seahawks fans will have to watch Cleveland on television if they want to see Garrett play.

Related

    Report: Multiple Teams Exploring Out-of-State Training Camp Sites

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Multiple Teams Exploring Out-of-State Training Camp Sites

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Favored Over Lamar, Dak in 2020 MVP Odds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Favored Over Lamar, Dak in 2020 MVP Odds

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Player to Wear No. 4 in Browns History

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    The Best Player to Wear No. 4 in Browns History

    Thomas Moore
    via Dawgs By Nature

    Predicting Every Team's Breakout Player 🔮

    Why OL Jedrick Wills could explode in 2020

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Predicting Every Team's Breakout Player 🔮

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report