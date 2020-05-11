Report: Browns 'Working Hard' on Myles Garrett Contract Amid Fake Seahawks Trade

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Don't believe everything you read.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not being traded to the Seattle Seahawks, despite what some Reddit-fueled rumors would have one believe. In fact, the Browns are reportedly working on a contract extension with the pass-rusher.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported "Cleveland is working hard on an extension" while noting he will not be traded to the NFC West team despite the "entertaining twitter brouhaha between Browns and Seahawks fans."

Even Garrett weighed in on the situation with an appropriate GIF after a Reddit user went on local Seattle radio and said the Seahawks would acquire the edge-rusher via trade:

According to Spotrac, the pass-rusher is not set for free agency until 2022 and is set to make $4.6 million in base salary in 2020 and $15.2 million in base salary in 2021.

The fact Garrett apparently will not be traded is welcome news for Browns fans.

After all, he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft and was a Pro Bowler in just his second season with 13.5 sacks. He appeared well on his way to surpassing that 13.5-sack mark last year when he notched 10 in 10 games, but those chances ended when he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's own helmet.

The NFL reinstated the Texas A&M product this offseason, meaning the Browns will have their top pass-rusher as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign.

Part of that 2019 season was a loss to the Seahawks, so Garrett and the Browns will not be in Seattle for a number of years.

That means Seahawks fans will have to watch Cleveland on television if they want to see Garrett play.