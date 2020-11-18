Isaac Okoro's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Cavaliers Roster

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers added one of the best defensive prospects available in the 2020 NBA draft to their team Wednesday when they selected Auburn wing Isaac Okoro with the No. 5 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Isaac Okoro



Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'6"



Weight: 225



Pro Comparison: Justise Winslow



Scouting Report: Defensive toughness and versatility are Isaac Okoro's NBA calling cards. At 6'6", 225 pounds, he's built to guard the opposing team's top scoring guard, wing or forward. Okoro won't take over games offensively, but he's efficient, and he'll find a way to fit into an off-ball role. Scouts want to see if he can build on the flashes of playmaking and improve his shooting, a debated topic within NBA front offices.

Here is a look at how the rookie fits into the rest of the roster:

Cavaliers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Andre Drummond, C: $28.7M (2021)

Cedi Osman, SF: $7.8M (2024)

Kevin Love, PF: $30.1M (2023)

Larry Nance Jr., PF: $11.2M (2023)

Darius Garland, PG: $6.6M (2023)

Alfonzo McKinnie, PF: $1.8M (2023)

Dylan Windler, SF: $2.1M (2023)

Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $1.7M (2023)

Collin Sexton, PG: $4.6M (2022)

Dante Exum, PG: $11M (2021)

Jordan Bell, C: $1M (2021)

Dean Wade, PF: $1.2M (2023)

Isaac Okoro, SF/PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

Matthew Dellavedova, PG: UFA

Ante Zizic, C: UFA

Matt Mooney, G: RFA

"It's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to have a chance to make it to the NBA," Okoro told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated in May, when he officially announced he would remain in the draft. "It feels so surreal right now, but I also know once draft day comes, I'm just gonna be ready for the moment."

The 19-year-old arrived at Auburn as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and made the most of his one collegiate season to help complete his path to the NBA.

He averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game behind 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent shooting from three-point range on the way to SEC All-Defense, SEC All-Freshman and All-SEC second-team recognition.

While there is room for improvement on the offensive side, especially when it comes to long-range shooting, Okoro's defense stands out. His 6'6" wingspan helps him bother outside shooters, dart into passing lanes and cut off penetration, and he is quick enough to guard multiple positions if needed.

The same athleticism that allows him to stay in front of ball-handlers and cover so much space on defense should, in theory, help him develop his offensive attack as someone who can drive the lane and finish around the rim.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Okoro as the No. 7 overall pick in a May mock draft and suggested he could become an "efficient scorer and high-IQ passer" along with a lockdown defender.

"He's not an advanced creator or shooter, but Okoro shot 60.3 percent inside the arc while guarding ball-handlers, wings and bigs throughout the season," he wrote. ... "He just turned 19 years old and has a strong reputation for work ethic and focus."

Okoro will now look to parlay that potential on both sides of the ball into a regular contributing role for the Cavs.