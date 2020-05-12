WWE Backlash 2020 Match Card Predictions After Money in the Bank Results

0 of 5

WWE Money in the Bank not only delivered a completely unique match at WWE Headquarters, but it also gave us a pay-per-view that was over in less than three hours.

Otis and Asuka claimed the coveted briefcases, but The Empress of Tomorrow was shocked to find out she had actually won the Raw Women's Championship during Monday's Raw.

Becky Lynch said she asked management to make the match for the belt because she needed to vacate it. This reveal was combined with The Man announcing her pregnancy, for which Asuka immediately congratulated her.

Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bayley and The New Day all retained their respective titles on Sunday, while Jeff Hardy and Bobby Lashley picked up victories in standard singles matches.

Backlash is the next PPV on June 14. Let's take a look at some of the potential matches based on what we have seen at Money in the Bank and Raw.