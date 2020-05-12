WWE Backlash 2020 Match Card Predictions After Money in the Bank Results

WWE Backlash 2020 Match Card Predictions After Money in the Bank ResultsMay 12, 2020
WWE Money in the Bank not only delivered a completely unique match at WWE Headquarters, but it also gave us a pay-per-view that was over in less than three hours.
Otis and Asuka claimed the coveted briefcases, but The Empress of Tomorrow was shocked to find out she had actually won the Raw Women's Championship during Monday's Raw.
Becky Lynch said she asked management to make the match for the belt because she needed to vacate it. This reveal was combined with The Man announcing her pregnancy, for which Asuka immediately congratulated her.
Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bayley and The New Day all retained their respective titles on Sunday, while Jeff Hardy and Bobby Lashley picked up victories in standard singles matches.
Backlash is the next PPV on June 14. Let's take a look at some of the potential matches based on what we have seen at Money in the Bank and Raw.
The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Monday's Raw saw the long-awaited return of The IIconics. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have been away for seven months and are looking to get back into the hunt for gold.
They immediately made their intentions clear by showing up during A Moment of Bliss. They challenged Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to a match which The IIconics won later in the show.
This was not for the Women's Tag Team Championships, but defeating the champs will likely earn them a title shot at Backlash.
These are two of the few established duos in the division. Asuka is the Raw women's champion now, so Kairi Sane will probably have to wait a little while before she gets another chance to win a belt.
WWE needs to take some time to rebuild the division, and beginning with Bliss, Cross and The IIconics as the foundations is a good start.
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville met for a grudge match on Friday's SmackDown. The MMA fighter picked up the win with a roll-up, which left their feud unsettled.
Neither woman got the revenge they feel they deserve. Deville wants to make Rose suffer for keeping her in the background in their tag team, and The Golden Goddess wants retribution for her former friend almost ruining her chances at a relationship with Otis.
The ex-Fire & Desire teammates need another encounter to settle this, and it deserves to be at a PPV. Both women have worked hard over the past couple of years to build up their characters and break away from the images people had of them from their days on Tough Enough.
Rose and Deville have grown by leaps and bounds both in the ring and on the mic. They know each other better than anyone, and that kind of relationship usually leads to great chemistry in the ring.
Otis and Dolph Ziggler will probably be involved somehow, but the main focus needs to be on the former best friends.
Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins
After losing the Money in the Bank match on Sunday, Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black teamed up on Raw to take on Murphy and Seth Rollins.
The Monday Night Messiah was all but catatonic during the entire match. It wasn't until Mysterio hit him that he snapped out of it and got his team disqualified.
He gouged Mysterio's eye against the corner of the ring steps, drawing blood and creating a violent scene in the process. He tried to apologize later by claiming he did not know what came over him, but Black seemed uninterested in hearing him out.
We have already seen The Dutch Destroyer and The Juggernaut have several great matches. Rollins is a logical next step on the path to making Black a top star on Raw.
A singles match or a tag bout with Mysterio and Black against Murphy and Rollins would be fine, but a singles match for the two former NXT champions is the more interesting option.
The Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits
The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits are the top teams on Raw right now, but since both duos are good guys, WWE is making their feud a bit more friendly.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins wanted Erik and Ivar to back up their claim that they are better than the Profits at everything. Their first challenge was basketball on Raw.
Ford and Dawkins defeated them with ease in a game of two-on-two before Ivar revealed he let them win by sinking several shots from half court and a slam dunk.
This is the kind of storyline WWE can milk for several weeks with various competitions before they meet for a proper tag title match at Backlash.
We saw something similar with Matt Hardy and MVP in 2013. They even used free throws as one of their contests. The segment from Raw was fun. If Erik, Ivar, Ford and Dawkins can keep this rivalry entertaining, the eventual showdown will be a lot more enjoyable.
Randy Orton vs. Edge
The final segment of Raw was an interview with Edge. He spoke about defeating Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 before The Viper came out to respond.
Orton said the better man won at 'Mania but not the better wrestler. He claimed the only reason Edge walked away as the winner was because they weren't wrestling in a traditional contest.
The Rated-R Superstar was left speechless by Orton's words, which means WWE is going to draw this out as long as it can. With four more episodes of Raw between now and Backlash, it could be another week or two before Edge accepts the challenge.
These are two men who have made careers out of using gimmick matches to their advantage. Seeing them in an old-fashioned technical standoff would be a nice change of pace.
We may never get a Rated RKO reunion, but seeing them fight each other is the next best option.