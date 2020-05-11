Phil Mickelson: Peyton Manning Is Best Trash-Talker Among Tiger, Brady, Lefty

David Dermer/Associated Press

He won't be the best golfer of the group, but legendary quarterback Peyton Manning will apparently be the best trash talker during Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday, May 24.

Phil Mickelson said as much when he joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk about the golf match that will pit a team of Lefty and Tom Brady against a team of Tiger Woods and Manning and see $10 million donated to COVID-19 relief.

"It's so subtle and understated," Mickelson said of Manning's trash talking (around 5:15 in the video). "He just has a delivery that's soft, but the jabs sting."

Mickelson said he and Brady will be ready with responses and predicted the back-and-forth between the four athletes will make this event even more entertaining than the first one that featured just him and Woods.

Mickelson won bragging rights in that first match by defeating Woods on the fourth playoff hole to capture the $9 million prize.

This year's rematch at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, will air on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN and feature open mics throughout the contest according to the event's press release. The quarterbacks won't be under as much pressure on the front nine since they will be playing a best-ball format where teammates play from whichever of their shots is in better position.

However, the back nine will be a modified alternate shot format where all four players tee off and then teammates play alternate shots from there without the ability of the all-time great golfers to bail their quarterback partner out from a poor shot.

Safe to say Manning will let everybody know about it when Brady or Mickelson unleashes one of those poor shots.