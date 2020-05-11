LeBron James Says He Loves and Misses Staples Center 'So Much' After MSG Comment

Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James complimented Madison Square Garden while watching The Last Dance on Sunday night, and the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star had to reassure the Staples Center Twitter account on Monday afternoon:

James said in January that his favorite part of New York City is playing in Madison Square Garden:

However, the three-time NBA champion's most recent tweet raised eyebrows after the New York Post's Marc Berman wrote he "will never rule out" James playing for the Knicks, "especially for his last season before retiring" on May 2:

"James has said the Garden is his favorite arena to play in. A lot depends not just on how his Lakers' title journey pans out, but his son Bronny’s timetable. Bronny James, finishing his freshman year at Sierra Canyon High School, is 15 years old and not eligible for the NBA draft until 2024 under current guidelines.

"James, whose Lakers’ contract expires in 2022, would be 39 by then. He's made no secret of wanting to play with his son. That would be a first in NBA history. James is very conscious of his legacy. Finishing it out in New York could add to his place in history."

James and the Lakers visited the Knicks at the Garden on Jan. 22, and the 35-year-old dropped 21 points alongside six rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 100-92 victory.

The four-time NBA MVP began his career as the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He played for his hometown Cavs until joining the Miami Heat from 2010 to '14, where he won two championships, before returning to Cleveland from 2014 to '18 and winning his third title in 2016.

James signed with the Lakers in July 2018. Los Angeles was 49-14 and atop the Western Conference before the NBA began its COVID-19 hiatus on March 12. The Knicks, meanwhile, were 21-45.