LeBron James Says He Loves and Misses Staples Center 'So Much' After MSG Comment

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James complimented Madison Square Garden while watching The Last Dance on Sunday night, and the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star had to reassure the Staples Center Twitter account on Monday afternoon:

James said in January that his favorite part of New York City is playing in Madison Square Garden:

However, the three-time NBA champion's most recent tweet raised eyebrows after the New York Post's Marc Berman wrote he "will never rule out" James playing for the Knicks, "especially for his last season before retiring" on May 2:

"James has said the Garden is his favorite arena to play in. A lot depends not just on how his Lakers' title journey pans out, but his son Bronny’s timetable. Bronny James, finishing his freshman year at Sierra Canyon High School, is 15 years old and not eligible for the NBA draft until 2024 under current guidelines.

"James, whose Lakers’ contract expires in 2022, would be 39 by then. He's made no secret of wanting to play with his son. That would be a first in NBA history. James is very conscious of his legacy. Finishing it out in New York could add to his place in history."

James and the Lakers visited the Knicks at the Garden on Jan. 22, and the 35-year-old dropped 21 points alongside six rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 100-92 victory.

The four-time NBA MVP began his career as the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He played for his hometown Cavs until joining the Miami Heat from 2010 to '14, where he won two championships, before returning to Cleveland from 2014 to '18 and winning his third title in 2016.

Video Play Button

James signed with the Lakers in July 2018. Los Angeles was 49-14 and atop the Western Conference before the NBA began its COVID-19 hiatus on March 12. The Knicks, meanwhile, were 21-45.

Related

    Report: NBA Considers Virtual Combine

    League has sent teams ballots to vote on prospects for postponed Draft Combine, considering virtual version

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Considers Virtual Combine

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Top Trade Chips

    B/R gives you the top assets for every team for our Fantasy League

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Ranking Every Team's Top Trade Chips

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum on Training with Kobe: I Was 'Like a Kid in a Candy Store'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Tatum on Training with Kobe: I Was 'Like a Kid in a Candy Store'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy League Lottery Results 🔮

    @Jonwass details the draft assets for every NBA team ⬇️

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Fantasy League Lottery Results 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report