Patrick Ewing Says Michael Jordan Still Talks Trash Because He Never Beat Him

Former New York Knicks big man Patrick Ewing went 1-5 against the Chicago Bulls in his NBA career, and the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals victory came when Michael Jordan was retired from the league and playing minor league baseball with the Birmingham Barons.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer told Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump that Jordan talks trash to him all these years later because Ewing was never able to get the best of him:

"[Jordan]'s been talking trash from the first day that I met him, and he still continues to talk trash," Ewing said. "Telling me that I have never beaten him when it counts. ... It still hasn't stopped. Even today, if I called him right now, he'll still be talking trash to me."

Ewing and Jordan were teammates on the 1992 Olympic USA Basketball squad labeled the Dream Team that went undefeated en route to a gold medal in Barcelona.

However, the bad memories associated with Jordan outweigh the great ones from that summer. For that reason, Ewing hasn't watched a lot of The Last Dance:

"I had to live through that," Ewing told The Dan Patrick Show on May 5. "I had to live through all the battles that we had to go through, and now y'all have a documentary that has to keep rubbing it in my face. I watched some of it. I watch a little, then I shut it off and go do other things. Like I said, I lived through it so I don't need to watch it. I know he's great."

The Last Dance chronicles Jordan and the Bulls' 1990s dynasty across 10 episodes on ESPN, culminating in their sixth and final 1997-98 championship run.

Ewing has been the head men's basketball coach at Georgetown, where he starred from 1981-85, since 2017.