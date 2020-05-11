Dana White Says Leagues, States Have Reached out for Advice After UFC 249

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

On the heels of UFC 249 this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, outside parties have contacted UFC to glean any helpful details on how they returned to action.

"I have a 30-page document that we submitted to the Governor of Nevada and the Governor of Florida on how to pull this off safely," UFC President Dana White said to TMZ Sports. "Now we've got one under our belt we're willing to share our information with anybody. ... The leagues have reached out."

WWE has continued operating and airing live programming out of its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many would classify UFC in a different category.

Even after he was forced to postpone UFC 249 and find a third location for the pay-per-view, White maintained he wanted the company to be the first major sports league in the United States to return.

Staging the show wasn't without controversy. Jacare Souza was forced to withdraw from his fight against Uriah Hall after testing positive for the coronavirus. Two of his cornermen tested positive as well.

"There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249," UFC said in a statement. "The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event."

According to MMA Fighting's Steven Marrocco, personnel were subjected to swab and antibody tests for the coronavirus. Marc Raimondi of ESPN reported medical screeners performed daily temperature checks and inquired about any potential symptoms of the virus.

UFC has two more events at Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday and Saturday.