Logan Ryan Says Titans 'Never Really Tried to Bring Me Back' in Free Agency

Free-agent defensive back Logan Ryan said the Tennessee Titans have made no attempt at re-signing him this offseason.

"It's just a business," Ryan said on Devin and Jason McCourty's Double Coverage podcast (h/t Turron Davenport of ESPN.com). "Tennessee really never offered me a contract. They never really talked extension or free agency. They never really tried to bring me back."

Ryan spent the last three seasons in Tennessee, recording a career-high 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four interceptions in 2019. He registered a pick-six of Tom Brady that clinched the Titans' upset win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round.

