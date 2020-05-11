Report: 2020 NBA Draft Date Could Be in August or September; Combine in August

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2020 NBA draft could take place in late August or early September after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

This scenario could also feature a "small-scale" draft combine in August with live interviews.

The draft lottery and combine were scheduled to take place in May, but both were postponed indefinitely May 1. The 2019-20 season remains on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, the draft order has not been set.

The 2020 draft was originally scheduled to take place June 25.

"There are no target dates," San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in April of the draft, per Steve Aschburner of NBA.com. "We just got the early-entry list in the last couple of days. That at least gives some kind of clarity on who the draft pool will be.

"But from there, we don't have clarity on the Chicago predraft or medicals or all the things that go on with draft preparation."

There is uncertainty surrounding the entire NBA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no official announcement about when or whether the season will resume.

Teams were allowed to reopen facilities Friday, but only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of the opportunity, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today reported more teams could open soon, but others are still weeks away based on statewide restrictions.