Report: 2020 NBA Draft Date Could Be in August or September; Combine in August

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver prepares to announce a pick by the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2020 NBA draft could take place in late August or early September after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

This scenario could also feature a "small-scale" draft combine in August with live interviews.

The draft lottery and combine were scheduled to take place in May, but both were postponed indefinitely May 1. The 2019-20 season remains on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, the draft order has not been set.

The 2020 draft was originally scheduled to take place June 25.

"There are no target dates," San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in April of the draft, per Steve Aschburner of NBA.com. "We just got the early-entry list in the last couple of days. That at least gives some kind of clarity on who the draft pool will be.

"But from there, we don't have clarity on the Chicago predraft or medicals or all the things that go on with draft preparation."

There is uncertainty surrounding the entire NBA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no official announcement about when or whether the season will resume.

Teams were allowed to reopen facilities Friday, but only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of the opportunity, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Video Play Button

Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today reported more teams could open soon, but others are still weeks away based on statewide restrictions.

Related

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from ‘The Last Dance’ episodes 7 and 8

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    New @BR_NBA Fantasy League

    🔮 30 GMs revealed at 12pm ET 🤝 Trades happening all week 🗣 GMs responding to YOUR advice ⬇️ Open to read the rules. League begins at 3pm ET

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New @BR_NBA Fantasy League

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jordan Explains '93 Retirement Was Due to Father's Murder, Not NBA Ban

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jordan Explains '93 Retirement Was Due to Father's Murder, Not NBA Ban

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA, NBPA Push Back CBA Decision

    NBA and NBPA agree to delay deadline to terminate Collective Bargaining Agreement in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA, NBPA Push Back CBA Decision

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report