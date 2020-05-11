Video: Director Reveals Michael Jordan's Feedback for 'The Last Dance' Episodes

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Michael Jordan had some editorial input on "The Last Dance" documentary as it was being created, but he has not given his thoughts since the release.

Director Jason Hehir explained the process on ESPN's Jalen and Jacoby:

"I have no idea," Hehir said when asked about Jordan's opinions on the documentary. "... I didn't get into this thing to be friends with Michael Jordan."

The director did admit Jordan had notes while watching the rough cut but explained these were helpful to gain perspective rather than crafting his image.

Episode 8 recounts the Hall of Famer returning from his first retirement, including a rough first game against the Indiana Pacers before a breakthrough 55-point effort against the New York Knicks four games later. However, Jordan recommended adding the buzzer-beater against the Atlanta Hawks the game before because he felt it was a key part of his recovery.

Jordan also noted the impact of losing to Horace Grant and the Orlando Magic in 1995, which then became a bigger focus in the documentary.

Filmmaker Ken Burns has criticized Jordan's involvement in the series, saying it's not "good journalism," via Chris Kornelis of the Wall Street Journal.