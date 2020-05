Predicting NFL's 2020 Surprise Impact Rookies

1 of 8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Antonio Gibson barely meets the criteria as the second pick in the third round, but he has the potential to outperform that draft slot.

The former Memphis playmaker was a divisive prospect. He was mocked anywhere from the fourth to the sixth round, so the fact that he was taken at the top of the third was surprising, but perhaps it shouldn't have been. Gibson lacks a lengthy resume—he only had one year at Memphis as a real contributor—but he made the most of his time on the field. Employed as a receiver and running back, he averaged 15.5 yards on his 38 catches and 33 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Testing at the combine confirmed the film: He's a blazing fast athlete. At 6'0" and 228 pounds, he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash with a 35-inch vertical and 118-inch broad jump. His versatility and athleticism have drawn comparisons to Christian McCaffrey, and the star receiving back's former coach Ron Rivera didn't shoot down those comparisons.

"No, that's fair. He's a little bit bigger than Christian, but he's got a skill set like Christian," Rivera told reporters. "This is a very versatile, young football player that we really think is going to be a guy that can get on the field for us early and contribute."

Gibson's odds of playing a major role in the Redskins offense look even better when you consider who he will be competing with. The Skins' other options at running back include Derrius Guice—who is talented but played just five games last year because of knee injuries—a 35-year-old Adrian Peterson, third-down back J.D. McKissic and Bryce Love, who is still rehabbing an ACL injury suffered at Stanford.

Gibson only had 33 carries in his final season at Memphis, so this may seem like hyperbole, but given the backfield in Washington, it isn't hard to envision a scenario where he leads the team in rushing.