Predicting NFL's 2020 Surprise Impact Rookies

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL fans are familiar with the big names in the 2020 draft class. Players like Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Simmons have dominated headlines.

But when you look back on the 2019 season, it wasn't just the most hyped prospects who produced.

Gardner Minshew II. Terry McLaurin. Maxx Crosby.

At this time last year, we weren't talking about those guys, yet each of them became an impact player. Every year, rookies who didn't get picked in the first two rounds make a mark.

Predicting these unexpected stars is tough. Over 250 prospects are drafted each year. However, only a handful outside the first two rounds will see meaningful playing time, let alone thrive.

Potential surprise impact rookies in the 2020 class must meet these criteria:

Chosen in the third round or later

Does not appear in Matt Miller's top 50 prospects

Based on his team's depth chart, has a chance to play meaningful snaps

Whether there isn't much talent in their respective position rooms or they have injury-prone players in front of them, each of these players could climb the depth chart and make some noise.