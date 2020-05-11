Michael Jordan Says Steve Kerr 'Earned My Respect' with Fight at Bulls Practice

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

CHICAGO - MAY 3: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls talks to Steve Kerr #25 of the Chicago Bulls during a game played on May 3, 1998 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Steve Kerr won five championships as a player and three championships as a head coach and surely earned plenty of respect from a number of different people along the way.

Michael Jordan may be the only person's respect he earned with a fight.

Sunday's episodes of The Last Dance detailed some of Jordan's legendary intensity at practice that often wore on teammates, and Kerr was not immune. In fact, there was one time No. 23 punched him right in the eye and was subsequently ejected from practice by head coach Phil Jackson.

The sequence was as follows:

  • Jackson matches up Jordan and Kerr against each other in practice
  • Jackson calls a number of fouls on Jordan
  • Jordan grows frustrated and unleashes a particularly hard foul on Kerr, exclaiming "Now that's a f--king foul"
  • Kerr pushes Jordan in the chest
  • Jordan punches Kerr "right in the f--king eye"
  • Jordan is ejected from practice

Jordan said during Sunday's episodes that Kerr earned his respect in those moments even though he felt bad about what he did:

"I'm in the shower and I'm saying, look, I just beat up the littlest guy on the f--king court. And I felt about this small. So I get in the car, I called back to the Berto Center and I said, 'Please give me Steve Kerr's number.' I call Steve and I apologize. 'Hey, look, man, it had nothing to do with you.' You know, I feel bad.

"He earned my respect, you know, because he wasn't willing to back down to be a pawn in this whole process."

Kerr parlayed that respect into a key role on the second Bulls' three-peat teams and will forever be remembered in Chicago history because of it.

Video Play Button

Related

    Watch 'SNL' Spoof 'The Last Dance' Documentary

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Watch 'SNL' Spoof 'The Last Dance' Documentary

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Moments, Reactions from Bulls Doc: Ep. 7-8

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Moments, Reactions from Bulls Doc: Ep. 7-8

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: MJ's Playoff Number Change from 45 to 23 'Legendary'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    LeBron: MJ's Playoff Number Change from 45 to 23 'Legendary'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ Laughing at Gary Payton 😅

    Watch MJ react to 'The Glove's' recount of their '96 NBA Finals Showdown ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ Laughing at Gary Payton 😅

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report