Becky Lynch Returns, Money in the Bank Fallout, More WWE Raw Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

The Man comes around Monday night on WWE Raw as Becky Lynch returns, her sights set on the winner of Sunday's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Arguably the biggest full-time star in the company, the Raw women's champion has been conspicuous in her absence of late but will find a new challenger awaiting her come 8 PM on the USA Network.

Who might it be and what is next for WWE champion Drew McIntyre after absorbing Seth Rollins' best and still retaining his title?

The Man and The Empress Write Their Latest Chapter

Earlier this year, Lynch put over how Asuka had been the one woman she could not beat over the course of her career with WWE. No matter how red-hot The Man was, she still succumbed to The Empress of Tomorrow when the lights shone brightest.

She exorcised that demon at Royal Rumble, defeating Asuka en route to her record-breaking run as champion.

Or so she thought.

Lynch returns to a Raw that has become Asuka's playground of late. The star of the empty arena era of WWE programming, she has more than earned the opportunity after cutting loose and letting her enormous personality define her.

As much as things appear to be in place for the rekindling of their rivalry, do not be surprised if a confrontation between the two gives way to a chaotic scene that also features Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, both of whom were favorites to win Sunday but fell short.

Do not be surprised if, amid the threat of The Queen of Spades and The Irresistible Force, Lynch and Asuka become unlikely allies.

What's Net for Drew McIntyre?

The last images WWE fans have of the WWE champion is his show of respect toward Seth Rollins, shaking hands with The Monday Night Messiah and thanking him for the fight. It was an interesting development that would seemingly suggest their rivalry is over, but the look on The Monday Night Messiah's face and lack of any other immediate top contender would indicate otherwise.

Rollins may have provided McIntyre with a much-needed fight but all The Scottish Psychopath provided him was a reminder of his mortality. For the second pay-per-view in a row, Rollins has been proven a false profit and he will absolutely look to change that narrative by avenging Sunday's loss.

To do that, he will attack McIntyre and unleash on the WWE champion with a fury we are unused to out of the loud-mouthed villain.

The question becomes whether or not WWE has enough story to tell to last us until the June 17 Backlash pay-per-view. That is, unless it looks to spike a television rating with a high-profile title defense.

A Revived Bobby Lashley

For far too long, Bobby Lashley has waded through the waters of mediocrity in WWE. Once the hottest free agent in the industry, he has become an afterthought on the flagship show. A week ago, he tore through the gauntlet match before his own emotions got the best of him. Sunday at Money in the Bank, he obliterated R-Truth after dismissing MVP.

It is becoming abundantly clear that there are plans to push Lashley again and a revived, revitalized All-Mighty could be exactly what the Raw brand is looking for.

Imagine the hard-hitting hoss fights Lashley and McIntyre could be responsible for with the WWE title at stake. Think about what that would do for McIntyre to overcome a refocused force like Lashley and what it would do for the heel to re-enter the heavyweight title picture.

For a show desperately in need fresh main event talent, Lashley could be just that.

As long as management manages to stick with the push rather than introducing a Lana or Lio Rush to the mix. Let Lashley's badassery speak for itself and he will finally get consistently over.