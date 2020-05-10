The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Money in the Bank

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Money in the Bank has always been a vital show on the WWE calendar. Talent can rise and fall purely based on whether they have a good showing at this event. Following WrestleMania 36, it was a chance for stars to establish themselves in a new WWE season.

Many interesting stars emerged from the night while others fell short. The action was fast and memorable in its own way, driven by the work of the performers involved.

The men's Money in the Bank ladder match went in many different directions. After the appearance of Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and even Doink the Clown, Otis stumbled into capturing the briefcase as it fell from the hands of AJ Styles.

On the women's side, Asuka overcame the field to pull down the case. It was a rushed finish that did not help most entrants, but it certainly worked to make Dana Brooke look bad as she was repeatedly embarrassed.

Lucha House Party tried to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships but fell short against New Day alongside the better highlighted teams of The Miz and John Morrison as well as The Forgotten Sons.

Tamina showed why she may still have a story to tell at this point in her career. She lost to Bayley but only by crucifix pin, setting her up as a potential future challenger after a great performance.

Sunday night was loaded with winners and losers, but no one knew exactly what to make of the chaos.