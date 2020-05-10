WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 10, 2020
- Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)
- Bayley vs. Tamina (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)
- The New Day vs. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans
- Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Daniel Bryan
- MVP vs. R-Truth
- Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Money in the Bank was the second major event WWE has held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the company got a little creative with the titular matches.
Instead of climbing a ladder inside a standard ring, the men and women of WWE fought inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, in an attempt to reach the roof and claim the briefcase.
Back at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the rest of the card took place in the same ring we have been seeing on every episode of Raw and SmackDown for the past couple of months.
This year's pay-per-view featured eight total matches. Here is a rundown of what took place:
Let's take a look at everything that went down at Money in the Bank 2020.
Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy
After the usual pre-show banter from Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg, the first match on the Kickoff show took place with Jeff Hardy taking on Cesaro.
The Swiss Superman took control right away, but The Charismatic Enigma was not going to be taken down without a fight. He reversed a headlock and a hip toss to turn the tables.
Cesaro dumped him over the barricade to regain the upper hand and kept Hardy grounded for several minutes as he worked a slow, methodical pace.
Every time the risk-taker tried to make a comeback, the powerhouse took him down. Hardy finally started to make a comeback after catching Cesaro with a jawbreaker.
After a few more minutes of both men hitting every signature move they had, Hardy scored the win with a Swanton Bomb.
Grade: A-
Analysis
This was Hardy's first PPV match since returning from a knee injury. He looked healthy and kept up with Cesaro during their early technical exchanges.
As usual, Cesaro was on point with everything he did. He can work any style against any opponent and have a great match.
The two veterans showed a lot of chemistry in this bout, and it would not be surprising if WWE booked them in a few more matches in the coming weeks.
This bout went on a lot longer than expected but in a good way. You would have thought there was a title on the line based on how hard they worked. A live crowd would have been chanting "This is awesome."
The New Day vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and Morrison
The first official match of the PPV saw Kofi Kingston and Big E defend the SmackDown tag titles against The Miz and Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party.
Kingston and Gran Metalik started the match with a standard lockup and exchange of holds and counters. Both men are quick high-flyers, so they had a fun encounter.
Metalik and Morrison hit a beautiful Spanish Fly from the top rope all the way to the floor to take down everyone else in the match at the same time.
This was a car wreck in the best possible way. Bodies were flying left and right, and every single person had at least one moment to shine.
Thanks to some help from his partner, Big E managed to pin Metalik to retain the titles for his team.
Grade: A-
Analysis
This was a high-energy match from the moment the ref called for the bell. We saw several multi-person spots and some outside interference from the third member of The Forgotten Sons, Jaxson Ryker.
Metalik, Morrison, Kingston and Lince Dorado did most of the work when it came to leaping off of the top turnbuckle while everyone else was responsible for catching them.
This was fun from start to finish. All four teams looked great and the champions retained their titles to continue their reign at the top of the tag team division.