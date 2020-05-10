WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

After the usual pre-show banter from Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg, the first match on the Kickoff show took place with Jeff Hardy taking on Cesaro.

The Swiss Superman took control right away, but The Charismatic Enigma was not going to be taken down without a fight. He reversed a headlock and a hip toss to turn the tables.

Cesaro dumped him over the barricade to regain the upper hand and kept Hardy grounded for several minutes as he worked a slow, methodical pace.

Every time the risk-taker tried to make a comeback, the powerhouse took him down. Hardy finally started to make a comeback after catching Cesaro with a jawbreaker.

After a few more minutes of both men hitting every signature move they had, Hardy scored the win with a Swanton Bomb.

Grade: A-

Analysis

This was Hardy's first PPV match since returning from a knee injury. He looked healthy and kept up with Cesaro during their early technical exchanges.

As usual, Cesaro was on point with everything he did. He can work any style against any opponent and have a great match.

The two veterans showed a lot of chemistry in this bout, and it would not be surprising if WWE booked them in a few more matches in the coming weeks.

This bout went on a lot longer than expected but in a good way. You would have thought there was a title on the line based on how hard they worked. A live crowd would have been chanting "This is awesome."