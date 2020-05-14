The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira

1 of 9

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Glover Teixeira had plenty of street cred when he arrived at Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday.

He was the No. 8 contender in the UFC's light heavyweight division, had won 30 fights and scored 25 stoppages in a career stretching all the way back to 2002.

Nevertheless, when it came to the odds-makers and the ESPN+ broadcast team, the deck seemed leaned—if not outright stacked—in the direction of No. 4 contender and part-time broadcaster Anthony Smith.

The former title challenger was comfortable in front of the microphone, gushed about how much he loved his family and had a compelling story about fending off a break-in at home a few months back.

Once the fight started, however, the 40-year-old quickly seized the narrative.

Teixeira bided his time through a losing first round, then landed some fight-changing shots in the second and never looked back en route to a brutal fifth-round stoppage of Smith in their Fight Night main event.

Referee Jason Herzog, after allowing Smith to be battered viciously on the mat for nearly two full rounds, finally decided he'd seen enough at 1:04 of the fifth.

But rather than blast the ref for allowing Smith to take too much damage, the ESPN+ crew aimed squarely at the beaten man's corner for overwhelming him with instructions early on and then not considering verbal and physical cues being provided between rounds once things went bad.

For example, Smith complained before the fifth that his teeth were falling out. His right eye was also cut and swollen and he appeared also to be bleeding from the ear.

"When the fighter starts to complain about teeth," Paul Felder said, "he's giving you the 'I don’t want to go out there but I'm not gonna quit because I'm a warrior' speech. That should be taken as, 'Hey guys, save me from myself.'"

Daniel Cormier agreed.

"I think they did Anthony Smith a disservice," he said. "Glover Teixeira didn’t get overwhelmed by his corner. They trusted their fighter to go out there and do the job."