Karl-Anthony Towns Pays Tribute to Late Mom on 1st Mother's Day Since Her Death

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 1, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns shared a message he received from his mother, Jacqueline, on Christmas to coincide with Mother's Day on Sunday.

Jacqueline Towns died on April 13 from COVID-19-related complications.

Towns first revealed in March she had been placed in a medically induced coma and that he and his family believed she had the coronavirus. The two-time All-Star center said he wanted to discuss the situation publicly as a way to drive the severity of the virus home.

Towns' agent, Jessica Holtz, confirmed to ESPN his father, Karl Sr., tested positive for the coronavirus and was "recovering well."

More than 1.3 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across the United States, and 79,384 people have died—both of which are the highest of any country, per CNN

