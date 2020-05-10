Karl-Anthony Towns Pays Tribute to Late Mom on 1st Mother's Day Since Her Death

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns shared a message he received from his mother, Jacqueline, on Christmas to coincide with Mother's Day on Sunday.

Jacqueline Towns died on April 13 from COVID-19-related complications.

Towns first revealed in March she had been placed in a medically induced coma and that he and his family believed she had the coronavirus. The two-time All-Star center said he wanted to discuss the situation publicly as a way to drive the severity of the virus home.

Towns' agent, Jessica Holtz, confirmed to ESPN his father, Karl Sr., tested positive for the coronavirus and was "recovering well."

More than 1.3 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across the United States, and 79,384 people have died—both of which are the highest of any country, per CNN.