Zac Taylor Says Bengals Set with Joe Burrow, Backups After Andy Dalton's Release

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The Cincinnati Bengals chose Burrow with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to make any more major moves at quarterback this offseason. That includes adding a veteran backup for top overall pick Joe Burrow. 

"We're set. We've got three young guys we really look forward to investing a lot of reps in," head coach Zac Taylor said Friday, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We think they have bright futures. We feel really good about where we're at right now."

The team's depth chart includes Burrow (age 23), Ryan Finley (25) and Jake Dolegala (23). 

                     

