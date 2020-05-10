Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and UFC 249 Performance Bonus Payouts Revealed

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 10, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Justin Gaethje (R) of the United States punches Tony Ferguson (L) of the United States in their Interim lightweight title fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Justin Gaethje earned $100,000 in performance bonuses for his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night, per MMA Fighting.

Gaethje defeated Ferguson with a technical knockout in the fifth round, ending Ferguson's 12-fight winning streak. However, Ferguson earned $50,000 for sharing the "Fight of the Night" card with Gaethje.

There were no fans in attendance for the event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Matches to Make for UFC 249 Winners and Losers

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Matches to Make for UFC 249 Winners and Losers

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report

    Gaethje Is Ready for Khabib 👀

    'Khabib is the best in the world ... He's 28-0 and there's no other challenge I want right now'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Gaethje Is Ready for Khabib 👀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Gaethje vs. Ferguson Delivered 🔥

    Live sports returned Saturday night and UFC 249 gave a much needed, entertaining distraction to fans

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Gaethje vs. Ferguson Delivered 🔥

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    White: Ferguson 'Looked Slow,' Theorizes Weight-Cutting Affected Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    White: Ferguson 'Looked Slow,' Theorizes Weight-Cutting Affected Fight

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report