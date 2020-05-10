Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and UFC 249 Performance Bonus Payouts Revealed

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Justin Gaethje earned $100,000 in performance bonuses for his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night, per MMA Fighting.

Gaethje defeated Ferguson with a technical knockout in the fifth round, ending Ferguson's 12-fight winning streak. However, Ferguson earned $50,000 for sharing the "Fight of the Night" card with Gaethje.

There were no fans in attendance for the event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

