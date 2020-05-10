Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers from UFC 249

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Dana White vowed to make the UFC the first major sports league to resume business during the coronavirus pandemic. For better or for worse, the UFC president made good on that promise with Saturday night’s UFC 249 card in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 was originally expected to go down on April 18 in Brooklyn, but, after a series of shake-ups related to the ongoing pandemic, the card was ultimately moved to the Sunshine State.

The event was initially supposed to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson, but when Nurmagomedov got stuck in Russia due to travel restrictions associated with the virus, Ferguson was transplanted into a short-notice interim lightweight title fight with Justin Gaethje, which headlined the revamped Jacksonville event.

The co-main of this card was also a championship fight, as former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz stepped into the cage for the first time since a late 2016 loss to Cody Garbrandt to challenge the division’s current king, Henry Cejudo.

Other highlights of the main card included a heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, a featherweight fight between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, and a heavyweight fight between Greg Hardy and Yorgan De Castro. The undercard, meanwhile, was no less stacked, as former champs and title challengers like Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Fabricio Werdum and Carla Esparza all stepped into the cage before the main card even began.

It was a dynamite card from top to bottom, and it had major implications for seven of the UFC’s 13 divisions. But where do the stars of the event go from here?

Well, assuming the UFC is able to keep things running during the pandemic, and that White’s plans for a Fight Island will allow international fighters to compete, here are the fights we’d like to see next.