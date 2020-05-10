Henry Cejudo Announces Retirement After Win vs. Dominick Cruz at UFC 249

UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced his stunning retirement at the age of 33 after defeating Dominick Cruz via second-round knockout at UFC 249 on Saturday.

If his career is over, Cejudo, who defeated Cruz to defend the bantamweight belt, finishes his career with a 16-2 professional record and an incredible resume of wins:

However, ESPN's Ariel Helwani wondered if there was something more to the announcement:

Cejudo is also an Olympic champion, winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Games at 55 kg in boxing.

   

