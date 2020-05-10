Henry Cejudo Announces Retirement After Win vs. Dominick Cruz at UFC 249

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced his stunning retirement at the age of 33 after defeating Dominick Cruz via second-round knockout at UFC 249 on Saturday.

If his career is over, Cejudo, who defeated Cruz to defend the bantamweight belt, finishes his career with a 16-2 professional record and an incredible resume of wins:

However, ESPN's Ariel Helwani wondered if there was something more to the announcement:

Cejudo is also an Olympic champion, winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Games at 55 kg in boxing.

