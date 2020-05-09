Nate Diaz to Conor McGregor on Dana White IG Post: 'Shut Ur B---hass Up'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz won't let being left off the UFC 249 card stop them from continuing their feud.

Diaz went after McGregor in the comments of UFC boss Dana White's latest Instagram post Saturday.

Ahead of the prelims for the organization's return to the Octagon, White posted a comment from McGregor wishing all the competitors well and expressing his desire for a safe event. Diaz saw it as an opportunity to attack his longtime rival, which got McGregor to take the bait.

(warning: NSFW language)

"Wishing all my fighting colleagues good health as they put on tonight's show for us!" McGregor wrote. "... Good luck and God speed men and women. From the competitors to the cleaners. Thank you all. ... Also prayers up for Jacare Souza and team in making a full recovery."

Once White posted the comments on his Instagram account, Diaz jumped in.

McGregor responded by telling Diaz to sign the contract for their next bout.

The two each have a victory over the other, making a third matchup only a matter of time.