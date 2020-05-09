Lakers' Alex Caruso, Jared Dudley Joke About LeBron James Being 'Cheap'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 9, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, congratulates guard Alex Caruso after the Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 in an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James once described himself as "the cheapest guy in the NBA." Teammates Jared Dudley and Alex Caruso see no lies in that statement. 

During an Instagram Live session Saturday, the two bench players for the Los Angeles Lakers joked about James' stinginess in the way that only guys who share a locker room could expose. 

When Dudley said James avoids picking up tabs at restaurants, Caruso was quick to back him up.

"He is cheap, bro," Caruso said. "That's one thing people don't realize. Rich people, bro...they want to keep their money."

In a 2017 interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Dwyane Wade called out James' propensity for penny-pinching, to which the three-time NBA champion had no response.

"That is so, so, so, so falsely true," James said. 

Not only did James cop to not using his phone unless he's on wifi to save data, he also uses the free version of Pandora to listen to music before games despite the occasional advertisement breaking up the flow of songs. 

Video Play Button

It seems moving to Los Angeles hasn't changed James too much. He's still the money-conscious man he always was. 

Even after he's earned more than $1 billion in his career.   

