Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Says He Chose No. 27 Jersey to Honor Late Father Lawrence

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins has picked No. 27 for the pros, and the former Ohio State star revealed why during a fan question-and-answer session on Instagram Live on Friday.

Per TMZ Sports, Dobbins did so to honor his father, Lawrence Dobbins, who starred at La Grange (Texas) High School while wearing No. 27.

Lawrence died from a stroke at age 33 when J.K. was just 15 years old, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

In an interview with Rabinowitz, J.K.'s mother, Mya Grounds, explained how close father and son were and how Lawrence's death impacted J.K.:

"J.K. was really close with his dad. The death of his dad just gave him that drive and discipline. He was competitive (before), but it seemed he was more focused and committed to being a good role model for his (two younger) brothers. He realized life is short, and let’s make the most of it. It made a big impact on the way he handled himself.”

Dobbins was the 55th overall pick of the 2020 draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.