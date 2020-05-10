Ranking Best, Worst Cash-Ins in WWE Money in the Bank History

1 of 9

5. John Cena, 2012

Announcing one’s cash-in ahead of time may have worked for Rob Van Dam (more on him, shortly) but for John Cena, it was a one-week ratings ploy that devalued what had become one of the most popular gimmicks in the business.

The franchise challenged CM Punk for the WWE title on the July 23, 2012 Raw 1000 episode, turning his briefcase over like the honorable babyface he was. Instead of winning the gold and ending Punk’s reign, he saw his title aspirations go up in smoke, courtesy of The Big Show.

And just like that, an opportunity for a memorable moment was wasted.

4. Damien Sandow, 2013

Damien Sandow had lost all momentum ahead of his Money in the Bank cash-in on October 28, 2013 episode of Raw. So much so that no one actually believed he would actually defeat John Cena, one night after the top star in the industry returned at Hell in a Cell.

And he did not.

Though he targeted the previously injured triceps of Cena, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone him and would soon become a running joke on the show rather than the potential main eventer his Money in the Bank briefcase win suggested.





3. Braun Strowman, 2018

Braun Strowman’s ill-fated heel turn in August 2018 preceded an even poorer conceptualized cash-in of his Money in the Bank contract at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, in which he challenged Universal champion Roman Reigns.

As if any shred of momentum he had built for himself had not been erased the moment he inexplicably turned heel, any shot he had of a sustained main event push evaporated when Brock Lesnar interrupted The Monster Among Men’s championship match with The Big Dog. That the namesake match of the PPV ended in an implausible No Contest only placed an exclamation point on how poorly planned the entire ordeal had been.

2. Alberto Del Rio, 2011

Alberto Del Rio’s cash-in ranks just below the worst ever because of the ramifications it had on the hottest Superstar in the industry at the time.

CM Punk had just successfully defended the WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam when Kevin Nash hobbled to the squared circle, dropped him with a Jackknife Powerbomb and Del Rio came from out of nowhere to cash in and win the gold.

Punk, who had single-handedly sparked interest in an industry that had been ice-cold for years, saw his momentum stunted to benefit a one-dimensional Del Rio and jumpstart the feud between Triple H and Kevin Nash. It was bad booking then and in hindsight, given how Punk’s run with the company turned out, even worse now.





1. Baron Corbin, 2017

Baron Corbin’s Money in the Bank cash-in is an example of backstage politics interfering with smart booking. In an attempt to punish him for comments made during a meeting, Corbin was booked to cash-in his briefcase, only to be defeated by Jinder Mahal in short order.

His credibility shot, it would take nearly an entire year to rebuild him into someone fans could buy in a high-profile role.

The damage done to him, the ridiculousness of the cash-in itself and the reasoning behind it renders it the easy choice for worst ever.