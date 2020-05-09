Alex Morgan, Husband Servando Carrasco Announce Birth of Daughter Charlie

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

United States women's national team superstar Alex Morgan announced the birth of her first child Saturday with her husband, longtime MLS soccer player Servando Carrasco.

The 30-year-old Morgan revealed that their daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, was born Thursday:

Morgan, who stars for the USWNT and the National Women's Soccer League's Orlando Pride, is already among the most accomplished women's soccer players of all time. Carrasco most recently played for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2019.

Morgan won a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics with Team USA and followed that up with a pair of FIFA World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019. Morgan also won a Women's Professional Soccer championship with the Western New York Flash in 2011, an NWSL title with Portland Thorns FC in 2013 and the UEFA Women's Champions League with Lyon in 2017.

Individually, Morgan is a two-time U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year and four-time CONCACAF Player of the Year.

With 107 goals in 169 career appearances for the USWNT, Morgan is tied for fifth all-time among American players in scoring with Michelle Akers. She trails only Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd.

Morgan told USA Today's Josh Peter in December that she planned to play for Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics despite her pregnancy, and with the Olympics getting moved to summer 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, it may increase her chances of being part of the USWNT for that event.