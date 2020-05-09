Nets Rumors: Ex-Warriors Coach Mark Jackson Among List of Possible HC Candidates

Adam Wells

As the Brooklyn Nets look for permanent head-coaching candidates before the start of next season, Mark Jackson has emerged as a potential option for the team. 

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, Jackson is among the names being considered by the Nets if they don't bring back interim coach Jacque Vaughn. 

Jackson has been out of coaching since being fired by the Golden State Warriors after the 2013-14 season, but his name is popping up for potential vacancies this offseason. 

Last month, Begley noted that Jackson's name hasn't been "mentioned as a strong candidate" for the New York Knicks, but "that doesn't necessarily mean that he isn't a top candidate for the job."

Begley added that Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant's manager, is a "huge supporter" of Jackson, though it's unclear if that will play a role in who the Nets name as their head coach. 

Brooklyn named Vaughn interim head coach on March 7 after Kenny Atkinson stepped down. The team only played two games under Vaughn, both wins, before the NBA season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Jackson spent three seasons as head coach of the Warriors from 2011-14. He went 121-109 with two playoff appearances. The Brooklyn native has been working as an NBA television analyst for ESPN since 2014. 

