WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Predicting Best Winners from Top PPV Matches

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE is back with its first pay-per-view since WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, and Money in the Bank has the potential to set up a lot of storylines for the promotion throughout the summer.

Unlike WrestleMania, which is in many ways a nostalgia show thanks to the appearance of legends like The Undertaker and Goldberg, Money in the Bank is a way to build for the future because of the ability to hotshot new championship challengers in the men's and women's divisions.

This year's event will be unique, because instead of a traditional ladder match, Money in the Bank will be determined by which superstar can grab the briefcase from the top of WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Given the venue and ability to innovate, this might be the most interesting WWE pay-per-view in years. No one knows what is going to happen, but that makes it all the more fascinating to watch.

Looking ahead to the event, here are the superstars who should prevail in the top matches.

Women's Money in the Bank: Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke

WWE seems to be spoiling the potential winner of this match by advertising that Raw women's champion Becky Lynch will confront the superstar who grabs the briefcase on Monday night.

Granted, this isn't a huge spoiler because the only woman from the SmackDown brand that has any momentum is Lacey Evans. Since she just had a feud with Bayley for the SmackDown women's title, going right back to that without building the Sassy Southern Belle back up wouldn't make much sense.

That leaves Shayna Baszler, Asuka and Nia Jax as the most likely winners. Jax has received a monster push on Raw in recent weeks, including squashing Deonna Purrazzo and consecutive wins over Kairi Sane. She's also the kind of monster heel that Vince McMahon loves to turn to when he wants to put a champion over strong.

The downside, though, is Jax doesn't have the talent to be a top-level champion. She's effective in short bursts, but putting her in 12-15 minute title matches on pay-per-view would be bad television. Unless WWE wants to have her win Money in the Bank and lose in her cash-in match, Jax shouldn't get the win.

Baszler winning would feel like traditional WWE booking. She was pinned clean by Lynch at WrestleMania, though it came when The Man countered a Kirifuda Clutch into a rollup as a way to keep Baszler strong without actually having her win.

Putting the briefcase on Baszler would allow WWE to go back to a feud with Lynch, either right away or later in the summer. That does seem like it could be in the cards because of how strong the former mixed martial artist was being booked leading up to WrestleMania.

Asuka is the best all-around heel in the Raw women's division. She was feuding with Lynch before Baszler entered the picture, though her loss at the Royal Rumble was clean and decisive in a way that suggests WWE has pegged her being more in the second-tier than a top star.

The sentimental favorite is Asuka because of her talent, but Baszler makes the most sense given where things stood coming out of WrestleMania.

Prediction: Shayna Baszler wins Women's Money in the Bank

Men's Money in the Bank: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Otis

Going by traditional WWE booking, fans can breathe easier because it doesn't seem like King Corbin will win Money in the Bank.

Corbin stood tall at the end of SmackDown, but that is usually done to throw fans off the scent of who will go over in a match.

Rey Mysterio seems to be in the match simply because he's a steady hand who can do cool stuff in a unique setting. The Ultimate Underdog has only been on Raw twice since the start of April and has no real momentum to think he could challenge for the title at some point in the future.

Otis is in an interesting spot because his storyline with Mandy Rose is among the best things on SmackDown, but the only person he ever beats is perennial punching bag Dolph Ziggler. He's a great character who can challenge for the championship someday—just not right now.

The same applies to Aleister Black, though at least he's had more diverse opponents recently with wins over Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory.

That leaves AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan as the top two contenders. Both men are coming off losses at WrestleMania, so it's hard to decipher from that show where they stand on the pecking order.

Bryan would make for a strong winner because SmackDown needs babyface title contenders. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are fighting on this pay-per-view for the universal championship, but that match could be quite bad if it goes longer than five minutes given their limited skill sets.

On the other hand, Raw is also more desperate to have a strong contender for Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins is fighting for the WWE title on Sunday for no reason other than he attacked the champion on Raw a few weeks ago.

Rollins has no momentum after losing clean to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. The Monday Night Messiah's heel turn has been dreadful because the character makes no sense and his promos, which were never his strong suit, have gotten even worse.

Styles is coming off his own loss at WrestleMania, but at least he's won a match since then to justify being in a main-event bout. He's also a much better heel than Rollins and would make for a strong opponent in a feud with McIntyre.

Prediction: AJ Styles wins Men's Money in the Bank

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

For all of the issues McMahon has had as a booker in recent years, there's no denying that he's 100 percent behind McIntyre right now.

WWE is pushing McIntyre as well as it has any new top star in years. The Scottish Terminator hasn't lost a televised match since November, though that was a Fatal-4-Way with Rey Mysterio pinning Ricochet.

Just one month after McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE championship for the first time in his career, having him drop the title to Rollins would make no sense at all.

Rollins should be able to make the match quality good, but this isn't the time to make a title switch.

Prediction: McIntyre retains the WWE championship