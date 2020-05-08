Deshaun Watson Says the Bears 'Never Once' Talked to Him Before 2017 NFL Draft

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 9, 2020

Clemson's Deshaun Watson, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL draft keeps finding new ways to haunt fans of the Chicago Bears

That was the year the team traded a handful of picks to the San Francisco 49ers for the right to draft second overall. After the Cleveland Browns took Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, the Bears were able to grab the first quarterback off the board. 

Chicago went with Mitch Trubisky, passing on the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. The latter two were drafted No. 10 and No. 12, respectively.  

In a tweet Friday, Watson revealed the Bears never even attempted to talk to him leading up to the draft: 

It's not abnormal for a club to draft highly-touted players without talking to them at length beforehand. The Dallas Cowboys just did that with wideout CeeDee Lamb this year. The difference is the Bears knew a quarterback was their biggest need, and Watson was already a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and 2016 national champion. 

To not even speak to him would seem like malpractice for Chicago general manager Ryan Pace. 

In the three seasons since the 2017 draft, Watson has earned two Pro Bowl nods, while Mahomes has already won an MVP award and a Super Bowl title. 

Video Play Button

The Bears recently declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky's rookie contract. 

