Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua's Brother, Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is the younger brother of ex-Crimson Tide and current Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Aaron Suttles of The Athletic provided more background: "Sources indicated he talked openly of transferring on multiple occasions. The writing was on the wall."

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic did as well: "Going back to my Bama recruiting roots, Taulia told me on multiple occasions how he only wanted to go to Alabama just because it would be easier on his parents to go to games. He didn't want to be in Tua's shadow."

247Sports ranked the younger Tagovailoa as the fifth-best pro-style quarterback and 180th-best prospect in the class of 2019.

