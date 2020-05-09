WWE Rumors: Examining Top Reports Entering 2020 Money in the Bank

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set for Sunday, and there is no shortage of rumors and speculation regarding the show and other happenings within WWE.

It is a unique time in WWE because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Money in the Bank will be impacted. Rather than holding the show in Baltimore with fans in attendance as planned, the Money in the Bank ladder matches will occur at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with the other matches emanating from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

With Money in the Bank approaching, here are some of the biggest WWE-related rumors making the rounds.

Vince McMahon Heavily Involved with Otis Storyline

Otis is involved in one of the longest-running storylines in WWE currently, and the reason for its longevity may be rooted in who is working on the angle.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is responsible for much of what Otis does on television since he is such a big fan of the character.

Otis has been a key figure on SmackDown dating back to the beginning of the year due primarily to his romance storyline with Mandy Rose.

After initially losing out on Mandy when she began dating Dolph Ziggler, Otis got her back when it was revealed that Ziggler and Sonya Deville conspired to keep Otis and Rose apart. As a result, Mandy helped Otis beat Dolph at WrestleMania.

Mandy is feuding with Deville, while Otis is still battling with Ziggler. Last week, Otis beat Ziggler to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, meaning he will be one of six men vying for a contract good for a world title match at any time.

Otis is likely the biggest underdog in the match, but given how invested McMahon is in him, perhaps there is a slight chance that he could come away with the win.

Apollo Crews Turning Heel?

WWE reportedly has some big plans in store for Apollo Crews after pulling him from the Money in the Bank ladder match.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), WWE is considering putting Crews in a stable with Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink under the guidance on MVP. That would result in Crews turning heel, and while it is on the table, Meltzer noted that it isn't guaranteed at this point.

Crews beat MVP to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match a few weeks ago, but he was removed from it after suffering a storyline knee injury in a United States Championship match against Andrade.

Apollo has been a babyface throughout his career, but turning heel could give him the type of attitude and direction he needs to reach his potential.

Having MVP recruit Crews into his stable would make sense since Crews beat him recently. It would also be a good fit for Crews because of the fact that cutting promos is the weakest aspect of his game, whereas MVP excels at it.

With MVP motivating them, Thorne and Vink scored a surprising win over Ricochet and Cedric Alexander last week. Their success could be used as the rationale for Crews choosing to join MVP as well.

Crews has been on the fringes in WWE for the past few years, but it finally looks like he is on the brink of getting his big break.

Big Stunt Planned for MITB

This year's Money in the Bank ladder matches have the potential to be some of the wildest in WWE history, and a particularly memorable moment may be in the works.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), the Money in the Bank ladder matches were taped a few weeks ago at WWE headquarters, and those with knowledge of the matches have described McMahon showing an unknown talent how to take a big bump on the roof of WWE HQ.

Both the men's and women's MITB ladder matches will happen simultaneously, starting at the ground floor of WWE headquarters and ending on the roof.

Meltzer added that the bump likely won't be from the roof to the ground, but it could be shot in a way that makes it look like someone has fallen off the roof.

Regardless of what the stunt is, the Money in the Bank ladder matches have the potential to produce several never-before-seen moments given where they are taking place and the fact that two are happening at the same time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in WWE doing some unexpected things, and a wild spot could ensure that the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matches are as widely praised and remembered as the Boneyard Match and Firefly Funhouse Match from WrestleMania.

