Browns' Baker Mayfield Says Team 'Putting Right Pieces Together' in Offseason

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback wants fans to believe in the team's long-term vision. For real. Again.

Speaking to the Browns' website, Baker Mayfield praised the club's front office and feels there is plenty to get hyped about heading into the season.

"Right now would be the first stages of getting everything out of the way and laying that foundation down where we can," Mayfield said. "It's been very exciting for me with all the moves they're making. I think we're putting the right pieces together."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.