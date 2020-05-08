Bills GM Brandon Beane: 4 Prime-Time Games Is 'A Lot to Live Up To'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Beane refuses to paint himself into a corner in making any public commitment to selecting a quarterback in the first round of the draft. He says it's premature to determine what position the Bills will target with either of their two first-round picks, because his attention was focused on reshaping the roster through a series of trades and free-agent signings over the past few weeks. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

One day after the release of the 2020 NFL schedule, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane knows there's additional pressure on his team. 

Appearing on the NFL Network (h/t Nick Wojton of Bills Wire), Beane said their four prime-time games is "a lot" and "that's a lot to live up to."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Epenesa, Jake Fromm Ink Rookie Deals with Bills

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Epenesa, Jake Fromm Ink Rookie Deals with Bills

    Nick Wojton
    via Bills Wire

    Gurley: Rams Haven’t Paid Yet

    Todd Gurley is still waiting on money from LA: ‘All I know is, come June 1, I better have my money'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley: Rams Haven’t Paid Yet

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting Every Team's Starting Lineup

    What your team will look like Week 1

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Projecting Every Team's Starting Lineup

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Nine Takeaways from the Bills' 2020 Schedule Release

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Nine Takeaways from the Bills' 2020 Schedule Release

    Nick Wojton
    via Bills Wire