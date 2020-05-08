Kevin Durant to NBA Writer over Giannis-to-Warriors Comments: 'Sensitive Ass'

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant responded to an NBA writer who commented on the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Golden State Warriors in the future. 

Durant called The Action Network's Matt Moore a "sensitive ass" after Moore drew a parallel between Durant and Antetokounmpo:

After a fan chimed in to say "basketball fans don't gotta like where you choose to play," Durant fired back again:

Morris' comment comes in the wake of the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reporting the Warriors have been "preparing for years" to go after Antetokounmpo either in a trade or free agency. 

Letourneau noted Antetokounmpo remains on good terms with the Milwaukee Bucks, but league sources believe the reigning NBA MVP could want out "if he loses confidence in the franchise's ability to win championships."

Durant's decision to join the Warriors in July 2016 represented a seismic shift in the NBA. They won back-to-back championships in his first two seasons with them and advanced to the NBA Finals last season but lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games. 

Antetokounmpo is signed through the 2020-21 season. The Bucks had the best record (53-12) in the NBA this season when play was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.   

