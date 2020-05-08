GM Bob Myers Says Warriors Will Be 'Good Partners' If NBA Season Restarts

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers has no doubt his team will play with pride and energy if the NBA is able to resume the regular season.

Speaking to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Myers noted the Warriors will be "good partners" in response to previous comments made by head coach Steve Kerr about it feeling as though the season has already ended:

"The truth is we have the worst record in the league. That's a fact," Myers said. "It's hard to motivate in our unique position. But that doesn't mean players don't have pride and won't come back and play and care about the league as a whole. We want to be good partners and we will be good partners."

During a video conference call on April 28 (h/t ESPN's Nick Friedell), Kerr stated it "feels like the offseason" for the Warriors:

"And, in fact, we had a Zoom call, Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now."

Shelburne noted Kerr's comments "caused a stir around the league, particularly amongst playoff teams, who are hoping to resume and finish out the season."

Even though the league remains hopeful about being able to finish this season in some form, there's no timetable for when that might happen.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the NBA's hope is to complete as much of the regular season and playoffs as possible as long as it's safe to do so.

O'Connor noted other contingency plans being discussed in the event of a longer suspension include cancellation of some or all remaining regular-season games and a potentially truncated postseason.

When the NBA season was suspended on March 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Warriors had the league's worst record (15-50) and were the only team officially eliminated from playoff contention.