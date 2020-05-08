Jerry Jones: Cowboys Focused on Building Around Dak Prescott Amid Contract Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is more focused on building the roster around Dak Prescott than getting to work on a long-term deal with his star quarterback. 

Appearing on NFL Network's schedule release show (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Jones explained that he wants to put a strong supporting cast around Prescott:

"I think when I look at the career that Dak has had with the Cowboys, it gives me a really solid feeling about what's in store for us in the future. We've got to do everything we canand that's what we're doing in this offseasonto put the players on the Cowboys that are players that canwith his talent as quarterbackreally win championships or have a shot at it. That's the thing I think about when I think of where we are and how we are with Dak."

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Prescott in March, though the team has until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension. 

Prescott, who has yet to sign the franchise tender, will be guaranteed $31.409 million for his one-year deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Despite no apparent movement on a long-term contract with Prescott, the Cowboys have remained optimistic about getting a deal done at some point. Executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN's Ed Werder) something will "ultimately get done."

Video Play Button

When the offseason began, the Cowboys had three significant questions with Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones eligible for free agency. Prescott received the franchise tag; Cooper signed a five-year extension with $60 million guaranteed and worth up to $100 million; Jones signed with the Miami Dolphins

Prescott is in a position of leverage coming off the best season of his career. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and completed 65.1 percent of his attempts. His 70.2 QBR ranked fourth out of 30 qualified quarterbacks. 

Related

    Rivers Will Coach HS Team

    Philip Rivers has job lined up as a high school coach in Alabama when he retires from NFL (Alabama.com)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rivers Will Coach HS Team

    al
    via al

    Report: Jaguars Sign QB Mike Glennon

    Jacksonville is adding the veteran QB to backup Gardner Minshew

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jaguars Sign QB Mike Glennon

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Was Smart to Open SoFi Stadium with Rams-Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    NFL Was Smart to Open SoFi Stadium with Rams-Cowboys

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire

    Projecting Every Team's Starting Lineup

    What your team will look like Week 1

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Projecting Every Team's Starting Lineup

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report