Jerry Jones: Cowboys Focused on Building Around Dak Prescott Amid Contract Talks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is more focused on building the roster around Dak Prescott than getting to work on a long-term deal with his star quarterback.

Appearing on NFL Network's schedule release show (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Jones explained that he wants to put a strong supporting cast around Prescott:

"I think when I look at the career that Dak has had with the Cowboys, it gives me a really solid feeling about what's in store for us in the future. We've got to do everything we can—and that's what we're doing in this offseason—to put the players on the Cowboys that are players that can—with his talent as quarterback—really win championships or have a shot at it. That's the thing I think about when I think of where we are and how we are with Dak."

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Prescott in March, though the team has until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension.

Prescott, who has yet to sign the franchise tender, will be guaranteed $31.409 million for his one-year deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Despite no apparent movement on a long-term contract with Prescott, the Cowboys have remained optimistic about getting a deal done at some point. Executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN's Ed Werder) something will "ultimately get done."

When the offseason began, the Cowboys had three significant questions with Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones eligible for free agency. Prescott received the franchise tag; Cooper signed a five-year extension with $60 million guaranteed and worth up to $100 million; Jones signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Prescott is in a position of leverage coming off the best season of his career. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and completed 65.1 percent of his attempts. His 70.2 QBR ranked fourth out of 30 qualified quarterbacks.