Tom Brady on Pace to Have 74-Game Streak as Betting Favorite Snapped vs. Saints

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's teams have been favored for 74 straight games, but that streak may be nearing its end based on the latest odds for the Bucs' 2020 season opener versus the New Orleans Saints.

Caesar's Palace lists the Saints as a 4.5-point favorite. ESPN's David Purdum reported that Brady has been a favorite every game since Week 2 of the 2015 season when his New England Patriots were one-point road underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. The Pats won that game 40-32.

Coincidentally, the man who is second on the active list (the Saints' Drew Brees, with nine) is Brady's Week 1 opponent.

Purdum also noted that the 74-game streak is the longest in the Super Bowl era (since 1966), per ESPN Stats & Information. Ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young is second all-time with 62 from 1993-1997.

New Orleans opened as 6.5-point favorites, per Purdum, but the line quickly dropped two points after the 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday.

Kickoff for the Week 1 opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.