Bill Belichick on Patriots QB Competition: 'We Feel Like We Have 4 Good Players'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots didn't select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft, but head coach Bill Belichick feels good about the players on his roster.

He discussed the situation Thursday on NFL Network:

"That's where we are, and you never know what's gonna happen down the road. But yeah, we feel like we have four good players there," Belichick said.

Jarrett Stidham returns from last season, while journeyman Brian Hoyer returned after spending 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. The team also added undrafted free agents Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith.

Stidham appears to be the front-runner to start after Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. The 2019 fourth-round pick only had four attempts as a rookie, but the team is expecting big things out of him, as Belichick explained:

"Stid worked really hard last year and was our backup quarterback the entire season. I know he's working hard in the offseason. He's made a lot of progress in terms of understanding our offense and understanding opponent defenses, like all players from Year 1 to Year 2. I'm sure he'll get out there and be ready to go, be prepared, compete hard and we'll see where it takes us."

The quarterback's limited experience could be a concern for New England as it tries to compete for its 12th straight AFC East title.

Since Brady became the full-time starter in 2002, Matt Cassel (15 games), Jimmy Garoppolo (two games) and Jacoby Brissett (two games) are the only other players to start at quarterback for the Patriots.

Though Belichick appears to have confidence in Stidham, he seemingly left the door open Thursday for another addition before the start of the season.