Steve Kerr Says He's Not Proud of Scuffle with Michael Jordan at Bulls Practice

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Before it becomes a focal point of ESPN's The Last Dance, Steve Kerr discussed his notable fight with Michael Jordan during a 1995 practice.

"It's not something I'm proud of," Kerr said of the incident, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "It is something that happens from time to time on most teams during the season. Guys get into it during practice. It's just part of high-level competition."

Though he doesn't think there is any footage of the fight, he told ESPN's James Herbert in 2013 that he threw some punches but wound up with a black eye.

"It's like there's a reason camera crews generally aren't given that type of access," the Golden State Warriors coach added.

Kerr also recently discussed the incident with Ernie Johnson, noting the positives that came from it:

"I would say it definitely helped our relationship, and that probably sounds really weird," he said. "I wouldn't recommend that to anybody at home."

Kerr spent five years with the Bulls from 1993-98, winning three titles alongside Jordan from 1996-98 following their infamous altercation.

The 54-year-old also won two more NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs before winning three titles with the Warriors as a coach.