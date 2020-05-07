Steve Kerr Says He's Not Proud of Scuffle with Michael Jordan at Bulls Practice

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

CHICAGO - MAY 3: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls talks to Steve Kerr #25 of the Chicago Bulls during a game played on May 3, 1998 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Before it becomes a focal point of ESPN's The Last Dance, Steve Kerr discussed his notable fight with Michael Jordan during a 1995 practice. 

"It's not something I'm proud of," Kerr said of the incident, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "It is something that happens from time to time on most teams during the season. Guys get into it during practice. It's just part of high-level competition."

Though he doesn't think there is any footage of the fight, he told ESPN's James Herbert in 2013 that he threw some punches but wound up with a black eye.

"It's like there's a reason camera crews generally aren't given that type of access," the Golden State Warriors coach added.

Kerr also recently discussed the incident with Ernie Johnson, noting the positives that came from it:

"I would say it definitely helped our relationship, and that probably sounds really weird," he said. "I wouldn't recommend that to anybody at home."

Video Play Button

Kerr spent five years with the Bulls from 1993-98, winning three titles alongside Jordan from 1996-98 following their infamous altercation.

The 54-year-old also won two more NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs before winning three titles with the Warriors as a coach.

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass predicts every pick in the first round of what could be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory ⬇️

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodman Picks Pippen Over Bron

    'If LeBron was playing during the '90s, I'd still say Scottie Pippen was the second-best player behind Michael'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Rodman Picks Pippen Over Bron

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kidd Explains Why MJ Called Kobe 'Little Laker Boy'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Kidd Explains Why MJ Called Kobe 'Little Laker Boy'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodman Praises Scottie Pippen After 'The Last Dance'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Rodman Praises Scottie Pippen After 'The Last Dance'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report